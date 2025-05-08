NASCAR driver chooses WNBA paint scheme representing Indiana Fever colors to mark coincidence of Indy 500 with All-Star Game

The WNBA has seen a huge growth in its popularity in the past two seasons. Last year's leap was bigger as Caitlin Clark entered the league after she was drafted by the Indiana Fever at No. 1.

Ad

Clark's sophomore season coincides with the team hosting the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. In a nod to the occasion, NASCAR's Spire Motorsports will reportedly feature Fever colors on its No. 77 Gainbridge Chevrolet driven by Carson Hocevar during the Indy 500 scheduled for May 25.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Hocevar finds himself in a precarious situation. He needs a win or a top finish in the All-Star Open or the fan vote to secure a spot in the All-Star Race.

The latest promotion further demonstrates the impact the WNBA is having. The new season tips off on May 16 and will feature the Atlanta Dream against the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx taking on the Dallas Wings, both at 7:30 p.m. ET. Opening night's last game will be between the LA Sparks and Golden State Valkyries at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Ad

Catlin Clark's 2025 preseason debut breaks WNBA regular season record

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made her 2025 preseason debut against the Brazilian National Team on Sunday. The game drew 1.6 million peak viewers, 13% higher than last season's average WNBA regular-season viewership, which aired on ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The game was held at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the home of Clark's collegiate team, the Iowa Hawkeyes. She finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the 108-44 win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark missed the Fever's first game of the preseason due to a leg injury. She sat out the fourth quarter against Brazil on Sunday, as her team was already leading comfortably.

The game marked her return to Iowa after she made and broke numerous records during her NCAA career. Now taking the WNBA by storm, fans can't wait to see how she will fare in her sophomore season.

Clark and Indiana begin their 2025 season against the Chicago Sky. Tip-off is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET on May 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More