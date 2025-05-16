NASCAR star Toni Breidinger 'obsessed' with Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith & Co. after stunning WNBA announcement

NASCAR star Toni Breidinger is 'obsessed' with Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith and other rookies' latest appearance in a fashion brand's commercial. On Friday, WNBA's Instagram handle shared a promotional video featuring the new WNBA rookies, including the 2025 draft's number one pick.

The video announced the partnership between the world's top women's basketball league and fashion accessory brand, Coach. Breidinger dropped in the post's comment section to express her thoughts on the promo video.

"yesyesyes," she commented.

"obsessed!!" she wrote in another comment.

Toni Breidinger comments on Paige Bueckers and other WNBA rookies' apperance in a promo video. (Credits" @wnba/Instagram)

The promo starts off with a shot of a Coach handbag transitioning into Paige Bueckers walking on the court. The No. 1 pick provides the initial voice-over in the video, which lasts till Aneesah Morrow enters the frame. The Connecticut Sun rookie takes over the voice-over and carries it until the next rookie shows up.

Kiki Iriafen, Hailey Van Lith and Sonia Citron succeed Morrow respectively and provide the voice-overs in the same order as mentioned. All the rookies featured in the video talk about the importance of self-expression and its importance.

The WNBA's Instagram handle also mentioned the same theme in their post's caption.

"As part of our partnership with the @wnba , #PaigeBueckers, #AneesahMorrow, #KikiIriafen, #HaileyVanLith, and #SoniaCitron spent the day with Coach and shared why championing self-expression matters so much to them, as players and as people, too."

The WNBA will start its new season on Friday with Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron having a chance to make their debut. Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow's teams will start their season on Saturday.

Paige Bueckers speaks on her white privilege in the endorsement world

Paige Bueckers has always been clear in her stance when it comes to the upliftment and progression of black women in her sport. She spoke on the same subject during her 2021 ESPY speech.

On May 5, Bueckers talked with TIME about the same subject but focused on the endorsement world this time.

"There’s not ever equal coverage. There’s white privilege every single day that I see,” she said. “I feel like I’ve worked extremely hard, blessed by God. But I do think there’s more opportunities for me. I feel like even just marketability, people tend to favor white people, white males, white women. I think it should be equal opportunity."

Bueckers is expected to make her debut on Friday when the Dallas Wings go against the Minnesota Lynx in their season opener.

