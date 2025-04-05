  • home icon
  "Nasty work": Fans react as Sarah Strong snubs mom in favor of A'ja Wilson & 4x WNBA champ

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 05, 2025 15:24 GMT
UConn v UCLA - Source: Getty
UConn Huskies v UCLA Bruins - Source: Getty

UConn star Sarah Strong has been surrounded by hoops her entire life, as her mother was former Harvard Crimson forward Allison Feaster. Strong has a unique basketball intellect, but a simple question put this to test.

Shortly after the Huskies won their Final Four matchup against UCLA on Friday, a clip of Strong being interviewed by staff from the CBS show "We Need to Talk" was posted on X. In the clip, the 6-foot-2 freshman was asked to play "Start, Bench, Cut" with the following names: three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore and her mother.

"Start Maya," Strong said. After some hesitation, she continued, "I'm sorry, I'm cutting Allison. Respectfully...and I'll bench A'ja."
Strong's decision to "respectfully" cut her mom in this game drew intense reactions from fans on Instagram.

"Cutting your mom is nasty work," one fan said.
"She cut her mom lmfaoo," another fan said.
Netizens on Instagram comment on Sarah Strong&#039;s decision to &quot;respectfully&quot; cut her mother in a game. Credits: We Need to Talk/IG
Netizens on Instagram comment on Sarah Strong's decision to "respectfully" cut her mother in a game. Credits: We Need to Talk/IG
"Not cutting mom," one fan said.
"Hers was the only real answer and not UConn regardless loyalty," another fan said.
More netizens had hilarious reactions to Sarah Strong. Credit: We Need to Talk/IG
More netizens had hilarious reactions to Sarah Strong. Credit: We Need to Talk/IG

Meanwhile, another online user posted a theory on X:

"They set her up man," this fan said.
Strong, of course, will set aside the fun and games when UConn takes on South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday.

Allison Feaster sends kind words to daughter Sarah Strong on national TV: "Couldn't be more proud of her"

In the midst of March Madness, Strong shared a powerful moment with her mother on "We Need to Talk."

Both Strong and Allison Feaster, who now works as the Boston Celtics' Vice President of Team Operations and Operational Growth, appeared on the Mar. 26 episode of the CBS show. During this appearance, Feaster publicly praised her daughter, saying:

"Just very, very grateful to be on this journey with her. Couldn't be more proud of her." [2:44]
From the looks of it, Strong will be the proudest in the event that Strong and the rest of the Huskies come out on top in the upcoming national title game.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

