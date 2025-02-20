  • home icon
  • "Nasty work" - Fever forward Brianna Turner strongly criticizes White House's ASMR video of deportation flight

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Feb 20, 2025 14:47 GMT
Washington Mystics v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Brianna Turner spoke up on social media

For most of its history, the WNBA has been quite outspoken in terms of social injustice and advocating for minorities. Given the unique nature of a league, they've aligned themselves with certain types of policies and lines of thought.

With that in mind, it's not much of a surprise to see Brianna Turner calling out the Donald Trump administration on social media. On Thursday, Turner reacted to an ASMR video of a deportation flight shared by the White House's official account, writing:

"So embarrassing that this content comes from the official White House account. I had to triple check to make sure it wasn’t a parody profile. Nasty work, even for this administration," she wrote.
Brianna Turner is 'ecstatic' to join the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever continued their aggressive offseason by signing Brianna Turner. The two-time WNBA All-Defensive forward joins veterans Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner to add even more experience and leadership to this team:

"I am ecstatic to join the Fever organization and compete for a championship," Brianna Turner said in a statement. "I was drawn to the team's commitment to investing in women and providing the best professional atmosphere for success. The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I'm looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season."
The Fever ended a seven-year playoff drought last season, and with back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston on their roster, they clearly believe they can make a championship run right now.

Turner entered the league in 2019 as the No. 11 pick, spending six years with the Phoenix Mercury and earning All-Rookie and two All-Defensive selections. She spent last season with the Chicago Sky but wasn't able to make much of an impact, averaging roughly 1.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Then again, she's known for her defensive prowess and rim protection, and she'll give the Fever another strong stopper to complement their myriad of shooting and scoring.

