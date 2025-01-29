Natasha Cloud hints at discontent with Mercury through subtle social media activity after trade to Sun

The WNBA landscape continues to be shaken by major moves ahead of free agency, with one of the latest transactions involving Natasha Cloud. Cloud, a 10-year veteran, is reportedly being traded from the Phoenix Mercury after just one season with the team.

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the Mercury are acquiring five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun. In exchange, Connecticut is sending Cloud, Rebecca Allen and the 12th pick in the 2025 draft to Phoenix. The deal will become official on Feb. 1.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While Natasha Cloud has not publicly commented on the reported trade, her social media activity may hint at her true feelings.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Cloud was happy playing in Phoenix and that the Mercury front office “did her dirty” by trading her. Cloud apparently liked the tweet, which the user then shared in a screenshot.

Expand Tweet

Natasha Cloud signed with the Mercury during 2024 free agency, marking the first time she changed teams in her WNBA career. She was drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2015 with the third pick of the second round (15th overall).

She played every season with the Mystics except for 2020, when she opted out.

In eight seasons with the Mystics, Cloud averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game. She played a major role in the Mystics' 2019 WNBA championship run.

Also read: "See ya on the other side mannnn" - DiJonai Carrington can't contain her emotions after Sun trade Alyssa Thomas

Natasha Cloud was a major contributor for the Phoenix Mercury and she stepped up in the postseason

Natasha Cloud only played one season for the Phoenix Mercury but she made an immediate impact, particularly shining with her playmaking and defensive.

She started all 38 games during the 2024 season, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists. She also tied her career high with 1.4 steals per game.

Her contributions helped Phoenix finish with a 19-21 record, securing the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. In the first round, the Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx, who eliminated them in two games.

Despite the early exit, Cloud stepped up for Phoenix, averaging 24.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 10.0 apg and 1.0 spg in those two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback