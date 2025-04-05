  • home icon
  Natasha Cloud & Isabelle Harrison reacts to New York Liberty's WNBA season countdown hype post

Natasha Cloud & Isabelle Harrison reacts to New York Liberty's WNBA season countdown hype post

By Avi Shravan
Modified Apr 05, 2025 00:32 GMT
Natasha Cloud &amp; Isabelle Harrison reacts to New York Liberty
Natasha Cloud & Isabelle Harrison reacts to New York Liberty's WNBA season countdown. (Image Source: Getty)

Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison reacted to the New York Liberty’s countdown hype post for the upcoming WNBA season after being featured in it. On Friday, the Liberty’s official Instagram account shared a video featuring Cloud and Harrison.

In the video, the Liberty guard and forward are seen performing a TikTok trend, moving to the beat playing in the background. The clip ends with the duo diving into each other’s arms and finishing with a high-flying kick.

The video used a template reminding fans that only 43 days remain before the Liberty’s season opener against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. Cloud and Harrison dropped into the post’s comment section to express their excitement.

"I can not wait NY!" Harrison commented.
Cloud and Harrison react to the NY Liberty&#039;s hype post. (Credits: @nyliberty/Instagram)
Cloud and Harrison react to the NY Liberty's hype post. (Credits: @nyliberty/Instagram)

While Isabelle Harrison expressed her excitement, her girlfriend Natasha Cloud kept it short, commenting a single evil face emoji.

The Liberty are coming off an incredible 2024 season, where they dominated the league and won the first championship in franchise history. They defeated the Minnesota Lynx in the Finals, clinching the title with a 3-2 series win.

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud opens up about her teammate and girlfriend Isabelle Harrison

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud recently spoke about her relationship with teammate Isabelle Harrison for the first time. In the March 15 episode of "The Pivot Podcast," Cloud opened up about meeting Harrison, falling in love and how their relationship began.

"When I met Izzy, I was coming out, probably like the worst part of my life... I wasn't ready for her, but it was like when God found the timing for us to meet, she stopped me in my tracks."
"I know I'm with a very beautiful woman. But I'm with a very beautiful straight woman that fell in love with me." (29:51)
Cloud and Harrison were both traded to the New York Liberty this offseason, allowing them to play together on the same team for the first time. Cloud previously played for the Phoenix Mercury, while Harrison was a bench option for the Chicago Sky.

