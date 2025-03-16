Natasha Cloud doesn't mince words on Caitlin Clark getting fouled hard citing 'narratives' - "Part of the game"

Natasha Cloud didn't mince words about the narratives regarding WNBA veterans "hating" on Caitlin Clark, leading to the hard fouls against the Indiana Fever superstar. Highly physical defensive coverages against Clark were a polarizing discussion throughout the Rookie of the Year's debut season.

Her supporters, in particular, weren't fans of how Clark was often fouled hard, and the officiating didn't help her much, either. 17% of the fouls in the 2024 season were committed against Clark, including five Flagrant. For context, the entire season had 30 Flagrant fouls committed against various players.

However, Cloud opposed the narratives regarding veterans "hating" on rookies. The WNBA veteran didn't mince words about the non-basketball discourse that came with the new wave of fans brought to the league by Caitlin Clark and other rookies, who seemingly had no idea that the league has always been physical.

During an appearance on former NFL player Ryan Clark's podcast, "The Pivot," Cloud said:

"That's been a part of the game, the game has always been physical. I can't tell you the amount of times I have left a game with bloody lips and eyes. I have bruises all over my body even from the game last night ... It's just the part of the game.

"So, there was no targeting, there was no nothing. That narrative that got spun into, 'Oh the vets hate the rookies, the rookies hate the vets, the vets are going after certain players,' That's all bulls**t."

Natasha Cloud didn't hesitate to point out that this issue was beyond basketball and was more about racism than anything.

Natasha Cloud claims Caitlin Clark got the same treatment as superstars like Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier

Natasha Cloud rejected the idea that Caitlin Clark has been fouled heavily because of her skin color or any other agenda from the WNBA veterans. Cloud said Clark gets the same treatment as other franchise players in the league, including Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Angel Reese and Arike Ogunbowale.

"We're just playing one of the best players that's in this league the way that any other best played and franchise player get played," Cloud said. "Watch how Stewie [Stewart] gets played, watch how Angel gets played, watch how Arike gets played, watch how Collier gets played ... They be getting f**ked up every game."

Cloud made a passionate statement, saying "this is how players feed their families." She claimed the physicality stems from the fact their jobs and lives depend on how they play.

