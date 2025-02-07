Natasha Howard drops heartfelt 3-word reaction for Caitlin Clark's $90,000 backup 

The Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever's new acquisitions are already gelling well, as Natasha Howard shared a heartfelt welcome message for Sydney Colson. The former Las Vegas Aces guard joins Indiana on a one-year $90,000 deal as a veteran backup for Clark in the backcourt.

The Fever officially announced the signing on Thursday through their social media. Howard took to Instagram to drop a heartfelt three-word reaction to Colson's addition.

"Welcome to Indy," Howard said, adding three heart emojis.

It was a marginal move for the Fever but an important one. They were without a backup point guard for Caitlin Clark after seemingly cutting ties with Erica Wheeler in free agency. Colson, 35, brings a ton of experience and championship pedigree as a locker-room veteran. She was on the Aces' 2022 and 2023 championship-winning rosters.

Syndey Colson joins DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham as the Indiana Fever's major offseason pickups via free agency or trade.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Indiana Fever's blockbuster offseason

The Indiana Fever didn't waste any time in surrounding Caitlin Clark with the necessary talent to contend for a championship after a successful rookie season. Clark led the team to the playoffs after eight years, helping them post a 20-20 record. The Fever lost in the first round because of their inexperience and lack of talent.

However, they got busy right after their offseason started. They hired coach Stephanie White and made a splash on players in free agency. Clark is excited about the talent influx on her squad ahead of her second season. The 2024 Rookie of the Year believes the pieces complement each other and help the team fight for a title.

"I'm excited," Clark said while attending OC Women's Sports Awards Ceremony. "Obviously we made some great moves. I think Kelly and Amber and the whole Fever organization are helping us win now and I think that's really important. I think they're putting really good pieces together that are going to complement each other really, really well."

DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson have won a combined seven championship wins. Bonner and Howard are still playing at an All-Star caliber level. Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham is an exceptional two-way guard who compliments Clark in the backcourt.

The Fever look more well-rounded than last season. With Caitlin Clark expected to make a seismic sophomore leap there are no limitations to the ceiling of this team, barring setbacks.

