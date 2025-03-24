Natasha Howard gets Fever fans fired up with 3 words following Turkish Cup triumph ahead of starting stint with Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever star Natasha Howard led Çimsa CBK Mersin to a Turkish Cup victory with an impressive performance on Sunday. After the veteran forward secured the silverware, the Fever's social media team gave a shoutout to the three-time WNBA champion, highlighting her skills on the big stage ahead of her upcoming partnership with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA season.

The Indiana-based franchise celebrated Howard's accomplishment with a heartfelt post on X (social media), honoring the former Dallas Wings star.

"adding to the hardware collection, congratulations to Natasha Howard and Mersin on winning the 2025 Turkish Cup!" the tweet read.

Natasha Howard responded to the Fever organization's shoutout with a concise, three-word message, likely reflecting her excitement and anticipation for her upcoming role alongside Caitlin Clark on the Fever team. Howard is expected to play a key role in the 2025 WNBA season for the Fever.

"More to come," Howard wrote.

Meanwhile, Howard teamed up with the Fever during the ongoing offseason, signing a one-year, $214,666 contract. Her partnership with Caitlin Clark, combined with her veteran leadership, is sure to have a positive impact on the Indiana team.

Fever fans react to Natasha Howard's message

Indiana Fever fans were thrilled when Natasha Howard appeared to promise more silverware following her Turkish Cup victory. Fans shared their heartfelt reactions, congratulating the veteran forward on her achievement.

"That's fantastic news, Flash! Congratulations on the Turkish Cup win! Next up: you'll be collecting hardware for the Commissioners Cup and the Championship!" a fan commented.

"Let’s goooooo flash, hurry up and win and come home, please and thank yeeeee," commented another fan.

"We need that 2025 Wnba Championship Flash!!!" a fan said.

"Congrats on your championship! Amazing, and yes, MORE TO COME!!" a user wrote.

Howard delivered an all-round performance as Mersin recorded a dominant 85-64 win over the Emlak Konut. The star forward played 28:01 minutes and finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

