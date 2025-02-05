Natasha Howard's son drops 3-word reaction after meeting Caitlin Clark, shares picture with Fever superstar

The Indiana Fever recently bolstered their roster by signing veteran forward Natasha Howard in free agency. The franchise has been aggressive this offseason, making key moves to strengthen the team around Caitlin Clark. Howard’s addition brings valuable veteran leadership and championship experience to the Fever.

Meanwhile, Clark recently met Howard’s son and their picture quickly gained traction on social media. The three-time WNBA champion’s son shared the snapshot on his Instagram story, accompanying it with a three-word caption.

"yall kno meeeee," he wrote.

Natasha Howard keeps much of her personal life private but she is married to Jac’Eil Duckworth Howard. In December last year, the two-time All-Star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post celebrating her wife and son’s birthday.

"I want to wish my son & wife a happy birthday!," Howard wrote. "I’m blessed that we are all spending yet another birthday together. I love y’all with everything in me. I will do whatever it takes for you two. I hope y’all have amazing birthday. I pray God blessed y’all with many more. I love yall."

As a proven winner with success at every level, Howard is expected to thrive alongside Caitlin Clark as her point guard. The veteran forward excels in transition, running the floor and with Clark’s elite court vision and ability to deliver precise go-ahead passes, their partnership is poised to be a major asset for the Fever next season.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark's meeting Natasha Howard's son

Caitlin Clark’s fans were buzzing after a picture of the Indiana Fever superstar with Natasha Howard’s son surfaced online. One fan praised Clark for making the effort to connect with her new teammate and her family.

"Caitlin is taking team bonding to the next level," a fan wrote.

"awww Caitlin is with Natasha Howard's family," wrote another fan.

"Very cool," a user commented.

Howard is set to begin her second stint with the Indiana Fever when the 2025 WNBA season tips off later this year. The star forward was originally selected by the Fever with the No. 5 pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

After spending two seasons with Indiana, Howard moved on to join the Minnesota Lynx. Over the course of her decade-long career, the former Florida State standout has played for five different teams.

