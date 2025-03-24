Natasha Howard's son reacts to Indiana Fever's star triumphant journey in offseason 

This offseason, Natasha Howard opted to return to the Indiana Fever just over a decade after the franchise drafted her No. 5 overall. Before she embarks on her second stint with the team, the veteran forward is staying sharp and still competing at a high level.

Prior to the creation of Unrivaled, many WNBA players spent their offseasons playing overseas. Howard is among those still doing so, currently suiting up for CBK Mersin in Turkey. It was a successful season for Natasha Howard and CBK Mersin, as they were able to secure the Turkish Cup title. Over the weekend, they took down Emlak Konut 85-64 to be crowned champions.

Following the victory, Howard's son Price took to social media to give credit to his mother. He reposted a team photo she put up with the championship trophy on his Instagram story. Prince is the only child of the longtime WNBA star.

Via @pproyall on Instagram

Now that her season has concluded overseas, Howard can begin preparing to be a key contributor for the Fever. She was one of many additions the team made in the offseason in hopes of entering the title picture. As a three-time WNBA champion, Howard is someone the Fever's young core can rely on as they learn to win at the highest level.

Natasha Howard eyeing more success with the Indiana Fever

In her second run with the Indiana Fever, Natasha Howard will have the opportunity to play alongside one of the WNBA's fastest-rising stars. While excited about her Turkish Cup championship, she feels it is just the start of her success moving forward.

After CBK Mersin's win, the Fever made a congratulatory post for Howard. Along with the shout-out, they posted her impressive stat line from the championship game.

Natasha Howard ended up re-sharing the Fever's post on X (formerly Twitter) with a confident message that more is coming down the pike.

"More to come," Howard wrote.

Now a decade into her WNBA career, Howard is still a high-level player on both ends of the floor. Last season for the Dallas Wings, she averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

In this new chapter of her career, Howard finds herself in a rare position. Along with being a mentor to young players like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, she'll also have the chance to contend. Howard was one of many additions Indiana made this offseason en route to becoming a potential contender in 2025 and beyond.

Coming in riding the high of winning a championship overseas, Howard has all the positive momentum she needs as she attempts to provide a boost for the Fever.

