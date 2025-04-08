Natasha Howard's wife Jac'Eil leaves 2-word reaction on Fever star's workout with Aliyah Boston

Natasha Howard is preparing for her 12th professional season and the first campaign of her second stint with the Indiana Fever by working hard in the offseason. A montage of her intense training session was posted on the WNBA, the Fever and Howard’s Instagram accounts, garnering interactions from thousands of users.

Among those showing love was Howard’s wife, Jac’Eil, who expressed her admiration on Instagram.

“Chocolate drop,” Jac’Eil captioned her Instagram Story, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Credits: Instagram (@jaceil__)

The two-time All-Star reshared her wife’s story, acknowledging Jac’Eil’s support with an affectionate response.

“🤍😘” Howard added in her story.

Credits: Instagram (@natashahoward_6)

The clip features Howard training alongside Aliyah Boston, and the duo is seen working on turnaround jumpers, contested layups, catch-and-shoot drills, and free throws.

Natasha Howard is coming off an impressive 2024 season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Dallas Wings. The two-way star will be expected to deliver a similar production as the Fever’s starting forward, adding championship experience to this otherwise young roster highlighted by Caitlin Clark.

"This is the best I’ve ever been treated" - Natasha Howard on her career with the Fever

Natasha Howard signed a one-year, $214,666 contract with the Indiana Fever in early February, and it didn’t take long for her to feel right at home. Less than a month into her time with the team, Howard shared her joy and appreciation while being at the Fever camp.

“This is the best I’ve ever been treated in my entire career. The love is unexplainable. I’ve always mattered now I’m being shown how much of impacted I’ve always been in the league. I can’t lie it feels good. God is so amazing,” Howard expressed her gratitude with a heartfelt message on X.

Howard also encouraged Indiana fans by emphasizing the team’s goal - winning the 2025 championship.

“We have the talent, we have the people to do it. I’m here to bring leadership and show this young group what it takes to win a championship,” Natasha Howard boldly said during her introductory press conference.

In 2024, Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to end its playoff drought, advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Now, the front office aims to get even better results, hoping to build on the momentum. They have made several changes to the roster, bringing in valuable pieces such as Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, and Brianna Turner to the squad.

