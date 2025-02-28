Natasha Howard returned to the Indiana Fever on Feb. 3 when she signed with the team via free agency. Howard, who will wear No. 6, was welcomed back to the Fever with enthusiasm from her family.

Her wife, Jac'Eli, a star of Basketball Wives LA, posted a video on her Instagram Story on Thursday of their son proudly showing off Howard's new Fever jersey.

Natasha Howard and Jac'Eli's son/Instagram

Natasha Howard made a thrilling return to the Fever, the team that first drafted her into the WNBA in 2014. She returns to Circle City after spending time with the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings.

Howard will be teaming up with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston while reuniting with head coach Stephanie White. Her journey away from Indianapolis saw her clinch three WNBA championships with the Lynx (2017) and Storm (2018 and 2020). She also won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

Her return was spoken highly of by the Indiana Fever General Manager and COO Amber Cox:

“Natasha has been a top free agent target for us since day one. In addition to being one of the most versatile forwards our league has ever seen, she is also a proven winner and will bring a great veteran presence to our locker room,” Amber Cox said. “Having worked with her the last two seasons, I came to admire her professionalism and approach to the game. She’s an incredible player and even better person and we are thrilled to welcome her back to the Fever.”

Howard is currently playing with Turkey's Çukurova. She has won numerous titles abroad, including two Turkish League titles (2023 & 2024), two EuroLeague titles (2023 & 2024), the 2023 FIBA Europe SuperCup and the 2024 Turkish Cup.

Natasha Howard's wife Jac'Eli shows off her scorecard after EuroLeague win

Natasha Howard had a great outing for Çukurova in the EuroLeague play-in, clinching a 92-77 win against Valencia BC. Jac'Eli took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, posting her wife's stats after she put up 18 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Natasha Howard scorecard/Instagram:@jaceil_

She went 8-for-19 (42.1%) on field goal attempts with an efficiency rating of 21. Next up for Howard in the EuroLeague is a quarterfinal matchup against the Tango Bourges Basket on Apr. 9.

