  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Alyssa Thomas
  • Natasha Howard's wife reacts candidly after DeWanna Bonner launches 'AT for MVP' campaign for fiancée Alyssa Thomas

Natasha Howard's wife reacts candidly after DeWanna Bonner launches 'AT for MVP' campaign for fiancée Alyssa Thomas

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 01, 2025 03:43 GMT
Natasha Howard
Natasha Howard's wife reacts candidly after DeWanna Bonner launches 'AT for MVP' campaign for fiancée Alyssa Thomas. (Photo: @jaceil__ on IG and IMAGN)

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas is one of the favorites to win the WNBA MVP this season, along with A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier. Thomas' fiancée and teammate, DeWanna Bonner, campaigned for her candidacy on Instagram, prompting a response from Natasha Howard's wife.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Bonner shared images of herself and Thomas before their 80-63 win over the defending champions, New York Liberty, on Saturday. The third all-time leading scorer in WNBA history was wearing an "AT for MVP" shirt, which was part of the Mercury's campaign for their star player.

"AT for MVP," Bonner wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The post garnered numerous comments from WNBA personalities, including Natasha Howard's wife, Jac'eil Duckworth. The social media personality and businesswoman dropped a two-reaction to the "AT for MVP" campaign.

"My people," Duckworth wrote.
Jac&#039;Eil Duckworth commented on DeWanna Bonner&#039;s post. (Photo: @dewannabonner on IG)
Jac'Eil Duckworth commented on DeWanna Bonner's post. (Photo: @dewannabonner on IG)

The WNBA power couple began the season far away from each other, with Alyssa Thomas getting traded from the Connecticut Sun to the Phoenix Mercury. DeWanna Bonner became a free agent and signed with the Indiana Fever.

Ad

However, Bonner's time with the Fever wasn't good and asked to get traded. Indiana waived her, allowing her to reunite with Thomas and sign with her former team, the Mercury.

Alyssa Thomas gets compared to Damian Lillard

Alyssa Thomas gets compared to Damian Lillard. (Photo: IMAGN)
Alyssa Thomas gets compared to Damian Lillard. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no denying that Alyssa Thomas has been the engine that keeps the Phoenix Mercury running this season. Thomas has been dropping triple-doubles left and right, averaging 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game in her first season in The Valley.

Ad

While her game can be compared to that of players like Jason Kidd and Rajon Rondo, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts likened her leadership to that of Damian Lillard. Tibbetts was an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers from 2013 to 2021, so he knows a thing or two about the iconic point guard.

"I was lucky enough to be around Damian Lillard for 8 years," Tibbetts said, according to ClutchPoints' Hayden Cilley. "As far as like daily leadership and stuff like that, Dame is as good as it gets. From a competitive standpoint, wanting to win and everything, AT is on a level by herself."

Thomas and the Mercury have a chance to finish in the top four of the WNBA standings and get homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs. They are at 25-14, with five games left in the regular season.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications