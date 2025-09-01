Natasha Howard's wife reacts candidly after DeWanna Bonner launches 'AT for MVP' campaign for fiancée Alyssa Thomas

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas is one of the favorites to win the WNBA MVP this season, along with A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier. Thomas' fiancée and teammate, DeWanna Bonner, campaigned for her candidacy on Instagram, prompting a response from Natasha Howard's wife. In an Instagram post, Bonner shared images of herself and Thomas before their 80-63 win over the defending champions, New York Liberty, on Saturday. The third all-time leading scorer in WNBA history was wearing an &quot;AT for MVP&quot; shirt, which was part of the Mercury's campaign for their star player.&quot;AT for MVP,&quot; Bonner wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post garnered numerous comments from WNBA personalities, including Natasha Howard's wife, Jac'eil Duckworth. The social media personality and businesswoman dropped a two-reaction to the &quot;AT for MVP&quot; campaign. &quot;My people,&quot; Duckworth wrote. Jac'Eil Duckworth commented on DeWanna Bonner's post. (Photo: @dewannabonner on IG)The WNBA power couple began the season far away from each other, with Alyssa Thomas getting traded from the Connecticut Sun to the Phoenix Mercury. DeWanna Bonner became a free agent and signed with the Indiana Fever. However, Bonner's time with the Fever wasn't good and asked to get traded. Indiana waived her, allowing her to reunite with Thomas and sign with her former team, the Mercury. Alyssa Thomas gets compared to Damian LillardAlyssa Thomas gets compared to Damian Lillard. (Photo: IMAGN)There's no denying that Alyssa Thomas has been the engine that keeps the Phoenix Mercury running this season. Thomas has been dropping triple-doubles left and right, averaging 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game in her first season in The Valley. While her game can be compared to that of players like Jason Kidd and Rajon Rondo, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts likened her leadership to that of Damian Lillard. Tibbetts was an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers from 2013 to 2021, so he knows a thing or two about the iconic point guard. &quot;I was lucky enough to be around Damian Lillard for 8 years,&quot; Tibbetts said, according to ClutchPoints' Hayden Cilley. &quot;As far as like daily leadership and stuff like that, Dame is as good as it gets. From a competitive standpoint, wanting to win and everything, AT is on a level by herself.&quot;Thomas and the Mercury have a chance to finish in the top four of the WNBA standings and get homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs. They are at 25-14, with five games left in the regular season.