  • "Need to know what was said": Fans react to Caitlin Clark seemingly laughing at Skylar Diggins-Smith with Lexie Hull, $90,000 teammate 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 04, 2025 12:16 GMT
Fever fans dished their reactions after spotting Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull laughing at Skylar DIggins-Smith (Image Source: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and Indiana Fever's $90,000 free agency signing Sydney Colson drew attention for their shenanigans on the bench during Sunday's game against the Seattle Storm. Clark, who is out recovering from a right groin injury, was seemingly laughing at fellow All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith following a chaotic fourth quarter incident.

Smith got tangled with Kelsey Mitchell, resulting in her hitting the floor hard. While the call went in her favor, Smith looked frustrated as she walked to the other side of the floor for an offensive possession in front of the Fever bench.

She was arguing with the referees and talking to herself, which seemed to have Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, and Sydney Colson cracking up.

Here's the clip:

The Fever trio were staring at Smith when they broke out laughing, but Hull touching Colson's knee had everyone confused about the joke. Some thought Colson, who is renowned as one of the funniest players in the league, made a joke, while others thought they were in splits because of Smith crashing out.

Here are the fan reactions:

Fever win fifth straight without Caitlin Clark with gritty performance against Skylar Diggins-Smith and Storm

The Indiana Fever are on a roll. Their chances of staying afloat after Caitlin Clark's third injury before the All-Star break seemed slim. However, the Fever's depth has shown out.

With players growing more comfortable without the superstar guard in action, they have scripted five straight wins and improved to 8-5 without Clark, beating Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Storm 78-74 on Sunday.

It was Sophie Cunningham's turn to step it up as the guard scored 17 points and five rebounds, making all but one of her six shot attempts. Cunningham was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Natasha Howard also shone with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, shooting 10 of 12.

Aliyah Boston continued her fine run with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals, shooting 7 of 11. It was a much-needed offensive burst from the trio amid a cold game from top scorer Kelsey Mitchell, who could only produce nine points, going 3-for-16 from the field.

Indiana's collective effort on defense was again one of the keys to its winning outcome, holding the Storm's top three scorers, Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Gabby Williams to 16 points or fewer each.

The Caitlin Clark-less Fever will hope to stay as consistent as they can amid her recovery, which will only allow her give herself more time and return 100% healthy.

