"Need all the pieces to make it work so the offense is sexy": Sydney Colson makes telling admission about her new role with Caitlin Clark & Co

Sydney Colson gave the fans an insight on her role at the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever. The team went all out in this offseason and acquired much-needed veteran talent with championship experience. They signed Sydney Colson, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to help the young core built around Caitlin Clark.

On Sunday, a Caitlin Clark fan shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, featuring a brief Sydney Colson interview with the Boardroom's senior writer, Shlomo Sprung. In the clip, the former LV Aces player talked about her role at her former team and gave the fans an insight into her role in the Fever squad.

"With our team, we have to understand, like, every role is important. You need somebody to be excited about being a defensive stopper, you need somebody to be excited about getting rebounds. You need all the pieces to make it work so the offense is sexy for everybody," Colson said.

The two-time WNBA champion explained her point with an example from her time with the Aces. She revealed that when she was in Aces, she was often dismissed as a nonfactor due to her low offensive output. However, she revealed that during her faceoff against the NY Liberty, she was often tasked with guarding Sabrina Ionescu.

Colson said that she believed things would be the same at the Fever, where the players knew and thrived in their respective roles. The former Aces star then displayed her veteran leadership and remarked that she would not shy away from speaking up if the situation at the Fever locker room was not as she expected.

Sydney Colson makes a hilarious statement on joining Caitlin Clark & Co at the Fever

On Feb. 6, the Indiana Fever added Sydney Colson to their ranks, bringing in a 13-year veteran with championship experience on one of the best teams in the league. A week after the trade, Colson took to X and made a hilarious statement on joining Caitlin Clark and the Fever squad.

"Y’all sayin I got traded so much that I’m starting to believe it," Colson tweeted.

Sydney Colson is one of those players whose stats don't truly define her worth on the court. Last season, she averaged 2.5 points, 0.5 points and 1.0 assists per game, which looks terrible at first look. However, Caitlin Clark's new teammate's strength lies in her defensive capabilities.

Colson is easily one of the best defenders in the league with exceptional on-court awareness and a knack for locking down other team's star players. She is a perfect fit for the new Fever squad after they acquired experienced two-way stars in Bonner, Howard and a perimeter threat in Sophie Cunningham.

