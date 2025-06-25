"Need to have a word with her stylist" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's commercials with Indiana legend Peyton Manning

Caitlin Clark's rise to fame has earned her multiple brand deals, and she is often seen representing them in television commercials. However, her recent commercial with Indiana legend Peyton Manning was for a noble cause, as she featured alongside him to promote his children's hospital.

In the commercial, Manning promises to show Clark "the best places in Indy" as he brings her to the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. The duo is seen interacting with the kids while making pun-intended jokes about their teams.

Although it was a light-hearted commercial, Caitlin Clark's outfit in it, a pink zip-up cardigan, has earned multiple reactions from WNBA fans.

"I need to have a word with her stylist 😭," a fan wrote.

"Lmao yeah that cardigan from the 20s the 1920s," joked another.

"Who put her in this pink grandma sweater," commented a third.

"Why is she dressed like my aunt while watching the tv at night 😭," remarked a fan.

While Clark's fashion choice confused many fans, few attempted to clarify that it was merely a commercial, while one adored her pink look.

"I think she’s looks cute!" expressed a fan.

"Y’all know that’s the wardrobe department on the commercial shoot, right? CC isn’t dressing herself here. 🙏," another justified.

"It’s a commercial my guy," another expressed.

The Peyton Manning Children's Hospital works alongside the private Catholic healthcare system, Ascension. It has over 50+ departments and services, including neurosurgery and Emergency Care.

Lexie Hull offers her views on Caitlin Clark's 3-pointer slump as her rough patch continues

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has seen a huge dip in her 3-point shooting in recent games. The guard has struggled to make threes during her team's run in the West, as she has converted one three in her last three games.

Fellow teammate Lexie Hull expressed her views on Clark's shooting slump after the game in Seattle on Tuesday, explaining that the team "wasn't worried" about it.

"She'll be fine. We are not worried about it. She's a great shooter, great player, this happens to every great player," she said.

In her last three games, Caitlin Clark has shot 0-6, 1-10 and 0-7 from the 3-point line, which is the worst run of her career. Despite her poor shooting, the Fever were able to return to winning ways at the Climate Pledge Arena after two consecutive defeats on the road.

