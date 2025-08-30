  • home icon
  "Needs to be a leche on the Fever": Fans link Cameron Brink to Caitlin Clark's Indiana after viral moment with ex-teammate Lexie Hull  

"Needs to be a leche on the Fever": Fans link Cameron Brink to Caitlin Clark's Indiana after viral moment with ex-teammate Lexie Hull  

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 30, 2025 14:10 GMT
&quot;Needs to be a leche on the Fever&quot;: Fans link Cameron Brink to Caitlin Clark
"Needs to be a leche on the Fever": Fans link Cameron Brink to Caitlin Clark's Indiana after viral moment with ex-teammate Lexie Hull (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever fans have set their sights on Cameron Brink as a co-star for Caitlin Clark after the LA Sparks forward went viral for her moment with Lexie Hull. During Friday's thrilling game between the Fever and Sparks, Brink and Hull, who played together at Stanford, nearly high-fived each other.

It was a brain-fade more on Brink's part who raised her arm before quickly putting it down after realising Hull was on the other team. Here's the clip:

also-read-trending Trending

Hull and Brink were teammates during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. They won the national championship in 2021 when Hull was a junior and Brink was a freshman. Hull left for the WNBA in 2022 and joined the Indiana Fever as the sixth pick, while Brink landed on the LA Sparks two years later as the second pick.

After seeing Lexie Hull and Cameron Brink's camaraderie, the Fever fans couldn't help but imagine a world where the Sparks' big lands next to Caitlin Clark and Co. Here's how they reacted on X:

Cameron Brink would be a terrific fit next to Caitlin Clark on the Fever

Cameron Brink would be a dream addition for the Indiana Fever. The defensive anchor would fill a major void for the team in the frontcourt as a floor spacer and a lengthy presence who can guard the interior efficiently. They tried filling that hole with DeWanna Bonner, but the partnership didn't work out. Bonner had more to offer offensively, but the Fever needed her in a limited role, which derailed things.

The Fever have Aliyah Boston, but Brink's versatile enough to make that pairing work. Her offensive game is not on Bonner's level, making her a viable option. In a limited offensive role, she would give Caitlin Clark and the Fever another pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop threat alongside Boston.

Any conversation around Brink starts with her defense, and the Fever would benefit from it.

However, it's unlikely that Cameron Brink ends up on the Indiana Fever any time soon. She's one of the cornerstone pieces for the Sparks and is part of their long-term plans alongside Kelsey Plum. Brink's yet to scale her potential due to an ACL tear in her rookie season, hindering her progress.

Trades can be unpredictable, but for the foreseeable future, a Brink and Fever union seems highly improbable.

