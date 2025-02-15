"Needs rest before WNBA season" - Fans react as Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell reportedly ends stint in China prematurely

Fans reacted to the news that Kelsey Mitchell will not be returning to her Chinese basketball team ahead of the WNBA season. Mitchell, a guard for the Indiana Fever of the WNBA, has been playing with the Shanxi Flame of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association during the offseason.

Mitchell's absence is a devastating hit to the Shanxi Flame as she led the team to the second seed in their conference, setting them up for a deep postseason run. In 26 games, Mitchell averaged 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, leading the team in both scoring and assists.

The announcement came from the Chinese Women's Hoop Show on X. The news drew reactions from fans with many excited about what Mitchell's premature departure could mean.

One fan said, "Oh man, she's headed to the lab. I can't wait to see this big 3 go to work!"

Another fan mockingly said, "personal reasons", while using a GIF of Caitlin Clark. The reaction is meant to signify Mitchell's commitment to going on a run with the Fever this season.

Some expressed their disappointment with Kelsey Mitchell's behavior, viewing it as unprofessional.

One user said, "Not very professional at all, should have stayed."

Another user thinks Mitchell's departure could change how contracts are structured for foreign players in the future.

"This will put a crimp in Kelsey's possible future employment in the WCBA though. I can even see their contracts in the future having a one-month salary withholding clause to disincentivize early decampments. The numbers must be such that she thinks this risk is well worth her while", the user wrote./

However others were left with more questions.

One X user asked, "Did she have to pay a steep fine in order to leave early?"

"Oh wow. Wonder if it was part of the deal. She needs a rest before WNBA season starts", another fan wrote.

Indiana Fever re-sign Kelsey Mitchell

The Indiana Fever had a transformational season in 2024. After drafting Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick, Clark was flanked by Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, and the All-Star trio led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

In hopes of keeping the core together, the Fever offered Kelsey Mitchell a one-year supermax deal worth $249,244, which she signed on Jan. 29. The offer represented the Fever's commitment to Mitchell and their belief in what the team can get done in the upcoming years.

The re-signing comes on the back of a career year for Kelsey Mitchell. In 40 games, the former No. 2 overall pick averaged a career-high 19.2 points, while shooting 40.2% from three on almost seven attempts per game. Mitchell will return for her eighth season with the team.

Indiana made the point clear in their statement saying, "She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster.” After returning to the postseason last year, the Fever will hope to make a real splash in the playoffs this season.

