"Nestled between DeWanna Bonner & Aliyah Boston!" - Fans hyped as Fever rookie Bree Hall gets locker room spot next to ex-South Carolina forward

With the 20th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever added backcourt depth with Bree Hall. The South Carolina alum arrived in Indiana on Tuesday, where she was welcomed via an electronic billboard over the entry pavilion of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Additionally, Hall was also shown where her locker would be. These moments were shared on the team's X account (formerly Twitter).

Several fans were hyped to see Hall's locker room placement, specifically noting who her neighbors are going to be.

"Nestled between Bonner and Boston!! What a spot," one fan said.

"Go baby fever. Her locker right by AB’s too," one person pointed out.

"Her locker by AB's. GO BE GREAT BREEZY," one fan said.

Other fans noticed things like what Hall was wearing and what was in Aliyah Boston's locker.

"Adidas slides, Nike jacket and Under Armour shirt. Somebody sign her to an apparel deal!" one fan said.

"Nike jacket, Under Armour shirt and Adidas slides? That is a NASTY combination," another person tweeted.

"Welcome Bree to the Fever. I see AB collect a lot of shoes," one person added.

Hall's locker being next to Boston's caught a lot of attention since they both come from the same college. Boston and Hall both played all four years of their college career at South Carolina. They were teammates during Boston's last two years (2021-22 and 2022-23).

Hall was in her freshman season in 2021-22 while Boston was in her junior year. That season, the South Carolina Gamecocks won the NCAA women's championship. Hall won another title with South Carolina in her junior year (2023-24).

Meanwhile, Boston was already playing for the Fever at the time. In 2023, she earned an All-Star nod and won the Rookie of the Year award. In 2024, she was named to her second straight All-Star team.

The Indiana Fever has a lot of backcourt depth but not enough centers

Following the draft, there are 15 players on the Indiana Fever's roster, six of whom are listed as guards and two as guard-forwards.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell headline the team's guards. Mitchell has been an All-Star the past two seasons and Clark is the face of the franchise.

Then there are 3-and-D guards Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. Hull enters her fourth season with the Fever. Cunningham, now in her seventh year, joined the team via trade.

There's also veteran Sydney Colson, who has 10 years under her belt in the WNBA. Colson was a part of the Las Vegas Aces' repeat in 2022 and '23 and was acquired through free agency. Finally, there's also rookie Bree Hall.

Then, there's Jaelyn Brown and DeWanna Bonner, who are listed as guard-forwards.

Meanwhile, they only have two players at center. Aliyah Boston and Jillian Alleyne are both listed as forward-centers.

