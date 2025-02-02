"Never too early for a BOW BOW BOW!": Aliyah Boston hypes 6x WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner's arrival to Caitlin Clark's Fever

WNBA free agent DeWana Bonner has decided where she wants to spend the next few years of her career. Bonner agreed to join the Indiana Fever on Sunday, joining last season’s Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark to bolster their roster that finished sixth in the standings and fell short in the first round of the playoffs.

With the news of Bonner’s signing, Fever player Aliyah Boston, the top overall pick of the 2023 WNBA draft, took to X to hype up her team’s newest acquisition. Boston expressed her excitement for her newest teammate, who has already spent 15 seasons in the WNBA. Bonner reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Fever.

“It’s never too early for a BOW BOW BOW!!! Lets get it🫢🔥🔥,” said Boston.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bonner is expected to provide the Fever a much-needed veteran presence after being swept by Bonner’s former team, the Connecticut Sun, in the playoffs. The 37-year-old star played for the Sun in the last five seasons, injecting a scoring punch whenever she was on the floor.

She brings championship experience to the Fever. Bonner was key in Phoenix Mercury’s 2009 and 2014 WNBA title runs.

The signing also meant that Bonner would be reuniting with her former head coach Stephanie White, who was signed by the Fever to be their next head coach. White formerly coached the Sun in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Bonner's signing was the latest attempt by the Fever to improve their lineup for the 2025 WNBA season. They also traded for Sophia Cunningham, re-signed Kelsey Mitchell and added three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard in free agency, following up on last season's breakout performance, which saw them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

DeWanna Bonner once acknowledged Caitlin Clark’s greatness during the playoff series with Fever

DeWanna Bonner was often tasked with guarding the opposing teams’ best players. During the Sun’s playoff matchup against the Fever last season, Bonner acknowledged now-teammate Caitlin Clark’s brilliance, saying she is up to the challenge of guarding her.

“She's such a great player, she's not your typical rookie, but in order to win the championship you gotta guard the best player, so I'm up for the challenge,” she said.

Bonner and Clark got heated in Game 2 of their playoff series when Clark got into Bonner’s personal space when walking into the court. There were some verbal spats between the two, but it has since been downplayed.

Now teammates, Bonner is expected to feed off Clark’s gravity as she is expected to remain the team’s focal point despite the team’s additions this season. With them playing together, the Fever is now in the championship conversations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback