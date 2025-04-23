"Never give her the respect she deserves": Elle Duncan’s backhanded Caitlin Clark prediction slammed by Fever fans

WNBA's Caitlin Clark still has a young career ahead of her. However, there have been discussions about her ceiling in the professional league. On Wednesday, ESPN's Elle Duncan explained Clark's chances of winning the MVP award.

Clark's MVP case was brought up during Duncan's discussion on her program, "The Elle Duncan Show." The Indiana Fever star was in the top five in voting to win the prestigious award. However, professional leagues rarely give out the award to first-year players. Still, that didn't stop her from finishing her rookie season as the fourth in voting.

But Clark didn't finish her first campaign without an award. She earned Rookie of the Year honors and received 66 out of the 67 votes.

This year, however, she has the chance to win the award. During the discussion, Duncan dismissed the possibility of Clark winning MVP. According to her, the former Iowa star made the MVP conversation interesting after the All-Star break of her rookie campaign.

She explained that the award belongs to A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. However, Duncan said Clark could only win it through voters' fatigue.

With her statement about the WNBA star, Caitlin Clark's fans slammed her on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the fans' reactions:

"They can never just give her the respect she deserves without downplaying how great she is. SMH 🤦🏽‍♀️," a fan said.

"Theyre terrified and making excuses before the season even starts 😂" another fan said.

"We’re all waiting for the hater fatigue to finally set in at some point," one fan commented.

Others don't want to continue giving her attention.

"Please don't give her attention/clicks/views," a fan said.

"No views, no clicks, no ratings, no CC effect," another fan said.

"It’s better to ignore them rather than giving them more views," one fan commented.

Caitlin Clark wasn't focused on winning the MVP during her rookie year

Caitlin Clark had a great first year in the WNBA. In the final months of the season, Clark improved her chances of winning the MVP. However, she couldn't finish on a high note, but still secured a spot within the top five.

When asked about her thoughts on finishing fourth in the voting, Clark described it as "cool." However, she expressed that she wasn't focused on winning it and didn't care about it.

The former college star earned her first All-WNBA First Team selection after her rookie season. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists.

The Fever star showed flashes of greatness and an MVP-caliber career. Fans patiently wait for the day Caitlin Clark wins the Most Valuable Player award.

