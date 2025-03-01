"Never would have said this if Steph Curry was white" - Caitlin Clark fans call out Natalie Esquire as her views on 'face of the league' resurface

Caitlin Clark's fans found another chance to take shots at WNBA analyst Natalie Esquire after her views on 'face of the league' conversations resurfaced on Friday. In 2019 and 2021, Esquire made compelling arguments that supported Steph Curry and LeBron James' case to lead the NBA despite their gradual declines.

Ad

Esquire opined in 2019 that the best player doesn't have a claim at that honor, suggesting that ratings and endorsements confirm that. In 2021, she said Curry had been the co-face of the league since 2016 because of his marketability.

Caitlin Clark can make a case for the face of the league in the WNBA for the same reasons. She is the biggest draw and the one to help the league gain massive popularity over the past year.

Ad

Trending

However, Natalie Esquire hasn't budged on giving Clark the same honor Curry has because of factors like ratings, endorsements, and marketability. Clark is the leading player in the WNBA in those areas, but Esquire has expressed reservations about it. The analyst thinks she wasn't the only responsible player for it and wasn't a fan of Clark refusing to address racism in the WNBA.

Esquire's past comments on the NBA's face of the league gave Caitlin Clark's fans a chance to call her out for her pushback against the Indiana Fever superstar.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan boldly claimed Esquire's opposite takes were about race when it came to Clark.

"She never would have said this if Steph Curry was white. This is about race, and always has been."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another said:

"Imagine my surprise, she knows the truth, they all know the truth, but they’ll rather lie, gaslight and try to manipulate people like we are kids"

Another added:

"She said completely different in the comment section in her recent tweet today about the WNBA. She knows the truth, but people like them hate that it is a white girl from Iowa"

Ad

One X user said:

"She's such a hypocrite"

One fan added:

"she’d rather contradict everything she’s ever said than give CC any props lmao"

Another said:

"She shoots herself in the foot everytime"

Natalie Esquire claims she has 'no issues' with Caitlin Clark

Natalie Esquire was under scrutiny after calling Chelsea Gray the best point guard in the WNBA on Feb. 21. Esquire's praise of Gray turned Caitlin Clark's fans against her as they believed the WNBA analyst was taking another shot at the Fever guard. An X user called her out for it, saying she doesn't like Clark.

Ad

However, Esquire shot down that claim, saying:

"Def don’t care for many of her fans. Caitlin I have no issues with. It’s unfortunate so many of you have attached yourselves to her b/c she is cool, and I’ve enjoyed all of my interactions with her."

Expand Tweet

Clark's fans didn't appreciate the take because the Fever star's production was unparalleled among point guards. She also led the league in assists per game and was fourth in MVP voting. On the other hand, Gray was coming off an injury, and her play was inferior to Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback