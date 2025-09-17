"Never talk bad about your teammates": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate pinpoints his issue with Angel Reese for throwing her squad under the bus

Michael Jordan's former teammate, Etan Thomas, singled out Angel Reese for throwing shade at her teammates following a disappointing Chicago Sky run this season. On Wednesday, Thomas appeared as a guest on "The Rematch Show," where he discussed the problems with the Sky this season.

Ad

During one segment, one of the show's hosts asked Thomas' opinion on Reese's statements and where, according to him, she crossed the line.

"I would say as a rule, I would say that you never talk bad about your teammates to the media," He said. "I would say tha a better way to say the same exact message that she was conveying would have been, 'We need to get better, we have to do better next year'. We cannot and use 'we' over and over again." (Timestamp: 5:40)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Earlier this month, Angel Reese was interviewed by the Chicago Tribune, where she expressed her concerns about the current structure at the Sky. However, the way she conveyed her grievances rubbed many fans the wrong way.

"We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at,” Reese told Chicago Tribune. “I know she’ll be a great asset for us, but we can’t rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before."

Ad

She was mostly criticized for calling out Courtney Vandersloot, a two-time WNBA champion and second-leading assists provider in the league's history, for her increasing age. Angel Reese has expressed her concerns over Vandersloot turning 37 next year and returning from an ACL injury so late in her career.

She had expressed her desire to see someone younger in the starting guard's position, and many fans received her statements as disrespect towards the highly decorated guard.

Ad

Michael Jordan's former teammate claps back at Sophie Cunningham for her remarks on Angel Reese

Sophie Cunningham is one of the most vocal athletes in the WNBA. On the Sept. 10 episode of her "Show me Something" podcast, the Fever guard had expressed her thoughts on Angel Reese's controversial comments on the Sky.

"There's just some things that you can't say," Cunningham said. "I'm a very team-first person. I always put the team before my feelings, and I think that should be a standard. So, you gotta protect your locker room. You can't be saying everything you're feeling because that's not a good look."

Ad

However, Michael Jordan's former teammate, Etan Thomas, was not a fan of Cunningham's words. On Sept. 11, Thomas shared the Fever guard's comments in a post and expressed his thoughts in the caption.

"Ummmmmmm I think maybe you should sit this one out [Sophie Cunningham]," he wrote.

Etan Thomas slams Sophie Cunningham for her comments on his IG post. (Credits: @etanthomas36/IG)

Thomas' response was in reference to Cunningham's comments about the WNBA expanding to Detroit and Cleveland. With the Fever guard publicly stating that franchises in Nashville or Kansas City would be more exciting, it landed her in hot water with fans from the aforementioned cities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More