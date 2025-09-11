"You should sit this one out" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas slams Sophie Cunningham for denouncing Angel Reese

Sophie Cunningham had some advice for Angel Reese following her remarks about the Chicago Sky and her teammates. However, Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas wasn't particularly thrilled with Cunningham's comments about Reese. In an Instagram post, Thomas shared a trio of quotes from Cunningham. The first slide was the Indiana Fever player's comment about Reese, advising the Sky forward not to say anything detrimental about the team publicly. The second slide was Cunningham's remarks about not wanting an expansion team in Detroit and Cleveland, with the third slide being her explanation for her comments about the two basketball-crazy cities. &quot;Ummmmmmm I think maybe you should sit this one out @sophie_cham,&quot; Thomas wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngel Reese was critical of the Chicago Sky franchise and seemingly threw her teammates under the bus in an interview with the Chicago Tribune last week. The Sky suspended her for a half against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, then ruled her out for the rest of the game due to a back injury.Reese would subsequently miss Tuesday's game because of her back issues, which kept her out for three weeks the previous month. It will be interesting to see if she sits out their final regular-season game in Chicago on Thursday against the New York Liberty. As for Sophie Cunningham, here's what she said about Reese on a recent episode of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast with West Wilson. &quot;There's just some things that you can't say,&quot; Cunningham said, according to TMZ Sports. &quot;I'm a very team-first person. I always put the team before my feelings, and I think that should be a standard. So, you gotta protect your locker room. You can't be saying everything you're feeling because that's not a good look.&quot;What did Sophie Cunningham say about Detroit and Cleveland?What did Sophie Cunningham say about Detroit and Cleveland?The WNBA announced that three new expansion teams are joining the league later this decade. The cities of Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia were awarded franchises and will start in 2028, 2029 and 2030, respectively.When asked by reporters about her thoughts on the expansion teams, Sophie Cunningham was not particularly thrilled with the cities, especially Detroit and Cleveland. &quot;Where do (players) want to play?&quot; Cunningham said, according to ESPN. &quot;Where are they going to get excited to play and draw fans? I do think that Miami would have been a great one. Like, everyone loves Florida, Nashville is an amazing city, Kansas City, amazing opportunity. I don't know how excited people are to be going to Detroit or (Cleveland).&quot;Cunningham was in hot water after her remarks went viral, with both cities responding to her, which prompted her to clarify her comments.