New Fever guard Sophie Cunningham overjoyed to run in pouring rain for the first time in years

Indiana Fever's new acquisition, Sophie Cunningham, went on social media to share a wholesome moment with her followers. Cunningham, who previously spent her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury, was involved in a four-team trade that sent her to the Fever. Sophie's move to Indiana was timely, as she had previously expressed interest in playing with Caitlin Clark.

The new Fever star went on X (formerly Twitter) to share with her followers that she ran under the pouring rain. In Sophie Cunningham's Instagram stories, it appeared that she was trying to get to her destination by running in the rain. While she was clearly in a hurry, Cunningham wanted to share with her followers that it's been quite some time since she last did it.

“It’s pouring, I don’t know if you guys can tell, but I haven’t got to run in the rain in so long,” Cunningham said in her Instagram stories.

Sophie Cunningham excited to play for Fever

Indiana Fever's new acquisition, Sophie Cunningham, expressed her excitement about playing for her new team. For six seasons, she has represented the Phoenix Mercury. In that time, she was mainly a role player for the Mercury and nearly won Most Improved Player in 2022. However, Cunningham is poised to showcase an even better version of herself in the upcoming 2025 season.

Cunningham said that she felt rejuvenated now that she's about to play for a new team this coming season. She also promised to bring a winning mentality to the Fever and will do everything in her power to get to know the community.

"I'm so excited. Like, when I say that I am refreshed, and I am motivated, and I just kind of feel like my spark is back," Cunningham said. "Everyone thinks I've been feisty. You've not even seen the feisty side of me yet, so this should be really fun!"

"But I promise you that I'm just ready to win," Cunningham added. "I'm ready to win, I'm ready for y'all to be there. But like I said, you guys haven't even seen feisty yet."

With two months remaining for the commencement of the 2025 WNBA season, Sophie Cunningham and the rest of Caitlin Clark's new teammates have ample time to work on their chemistry before the season kicks off on May 16.

