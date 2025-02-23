New Fever star Natasha Howard hypes her wife in 4 words for rocking Kobe Bryant's vintage #8 Lakers jersey

WNBA veteran Natasha Howard hyped her wife Jac’Eil Duckworth after she posted a picture of her rocking Kobe Bryant’s vintage No. 8 LA Lakers jersey on her Instagram account. Duckworth paired the look with baggy jeans, ponytail hair and brown shoes.

Ad

“Yes my wife PTDSO,” said Howard.

Natasha Howard IG story

In Duckworth’s post, she said that her look was inspired by the 1990s era of pop culture. Aside from showcasing the Bryant jersey, whose No. 8 was worn from 1996 to 2007, Duckworth also posted a picture of famous rapper Tupac to complete the 90s-themed post.

Ad

Trending

In her caption, she expressed how special the era was in pop culture

“The 90’s had so much flavor 📻,” she wrote.

Ad

Howard and Duckworth tied the knot last year. Their wedding was shown in the 11th season of Basketball Wives as the two were the first LGBTQ+ couple featured in the show.

Howard has played 11 seasons in the WNBA, winning three championships in 2017 with the Minnesota Lynx and with the Seattle Storm in the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

She played with the Dallas Wings in the 2024 season, before joining the Indiana Fever this offseason through free agency.

Ad

Natasha Howard pens heartfelt message in return to the Indiana Fever

Natasha Howard was drafted by the Indiana Fever as the fifth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA draft. She only spent two seasons there before going to the Lynx and winning a title.

Over 10 years since she was drafted by the Fever, she will return to the team next season as a much-needed veteran boost. She reflected on her decision in a lengthy statement she wrote and published in WSLAM.

Ad

“I’ve just announced that I’m going back to where it all started and will be playing for Indiana," she wrote. "Mentally, I’m good. I’m happy. I have an amazing family on both sides, my wife and my side of the family and I’m just really grateful that I have the opportunity to still play basketball because a lot of people don’t have the option to play the game that they love."

Ad

Howard finished her write-up by telling her goals and visions for the Fever, whose squad reached the playoffs for the first time in six years last season.

“I just want to just keep working hard, do the things that I would do when I got those championships and bring it to the next team,” she said. “To Fever fans: I’m excited.”

Ad

Howard averaged 17.6 points last season. It was the second-best scoring season in her career, along with 6.7 rebounds for the Wings.

In the Fever, she is expected to add depth to the team’s frontline after their appearance in the playoffs last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback