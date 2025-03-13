New Fever star Sophie Cunningham gets real about reunion with 6x All-Star on revamped championship-chasing roster

The Stephanie White era is almost underway for the Indiana Fever. The front office worked around the clock to improve their roster around Caitlin Clark, and it's fair to say that they've succeeded.

They've been the most aggressive team in the offseason and now have veteran talents next to Clark and Aliyah Boston. That includes Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner, who will be back together in the locker room for the first time since 2019.

When asked about that, Cunningham looked back on her rookie campaign and gushed about Bonner's mentality and mentorship:

"We're excited. You know, to be honest, we've been texting a lot," she said. (4:26) "I think my rookie year, there's just a lot of stuff going on in people's personal lives and Phoenix as a whole. And so it's kind of a rough year for everybody. But at the end of the day, she's a champion. She knows her stuff. She's an elite scorer. She has an elite mentality."

Now that she's been in the league for a while, Cunningham believes players like her and Bonner can lead by example and make a positive impact in the locker room:

"And so for us to finally come back together, her still scoring at such a high elite level, me still learning from her, I think. It's gonna be really cool for the rookies and the younger classmen to really kind of learn how champions work."

Sophie Cunningham is excited about the Indiana Fever

The Fever also added proven veterans like Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson this offseason.

That gives this team a whole new dynamic, as they're seasoned players who will push toward a common goal. That's what excites Cunningham the most about this upcoming season.

“When you have a group that can let go of the egos and come here to win and work hard, I think that’s the best type of group," she said.

The Fever have assembled a strong blend of youth, talent and experience. With Clark and Boston leading the way for years to come and the newcomers bringing some championship experience to the mix, they should be a perennial contender from now on.

