New Fever vet Sydney Colson comically shoots down fan's question on starting with Caitlin Clark - "Yeah I'm starting on the bench"

The Indiana Fever signed tow-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson on a one-year deal via free agency this offseason. Colson is 35 years old and averaged just 8.0 minutes per game in the last of her three-year spell at Las Vegas Aces, so she's fully expecting to come off the bench with the Fever.

During an Instagram live this week, Colson expressed her excitement about playing with the Fever before responding to a fan who asked if she would be starting alongside Caitlin Clark.

Knowing full well that Indiana are a team eager to make a run at the WNBA Finals after their first playoff berth in nearly a decade last season, Sydney Colson quickly joked that she would be starting, just on the bench.

"'Syd you starting for the Fever?' Yeah I'm starting on the bench. I love a good bench joke."

As a ten-year vet who helped the Aces win back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, Colson's veteran leadership is expected to prove valuable for Indiana Fever as the team improves on their 2024 campaign.

Sydney Colson is confident Indiana Fever's veterans will have a big impact on the team this season

Last season, Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Even though the team fell short of their main objective and was eliminated in the first round, the presence of veterans such as Sydney Colson and DeWanna Bonner gives hope that they can steer the team towards the WNBA Finals.

In an interview with Boardroom TV, Colson discussed various topics, including her departure from Las Vegas Aces and her transition to the Indiana Fever. She understands that working towards a championship requires time and effort.

While the WNBA's season isn't as long as the NBA's, Sydney Colson knows firsthand that the ebbs and flows of a season are tough. That's where she believes the team's veterans will come into play:

"It takes time to build when you're getting players when they're young," Colson said. "A lot of people want to rush championships, but it's not something that happens overnight. It's a long process of figuring things out together. Sometimes you have to lose a lot. You learn through the losses and the wins. ...

"You can lose a bunch in a row and then you could hit your stride at the right point and be clicking and win a championship or make a Finals run."

Sydney Colson and the Fever will play three preseason games in early May, with one scheduled against the Brazilian national team. The team will begin the regular season with a highly-anticipated showdown against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

