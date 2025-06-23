"New level of trolling the jealous thugs in WNBA": Fans react as Sophie Cunningham embraces viral trio vibe with ‘Tres Leches’ shirt

Sophie Cunningham has endeared herself to the Indiana Fever fans since being traded to the team in the offseason. Her popularity rose she stood up for teammate Caitlin Clark on Tuesday.

Indiana's trio of Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham has been hilariously dubbed as the 'Tres Leches' by fans, and the latter seems to adore the nickname.

Ahead of the Fever's outing against the Aces on Sunday, Cunningham pulled up to the game rocking a 'Tres Leches' shirt, featuring the faces of the trio.

A fan account posted the clip of her wearing the shirt on X (formerly Twitter), which garnered the attention of fans.

"All new level of trolling the jealous thugs in the WNBA," remarked a fan, showing love to the fit.

"I want a XXL please 🥺," requested a second.

"Haha! Fitting name! May be tres amigas is next?!!" joked a third.

"I picking up what you're putting down, babe. Wooo you go with your bad self 🔥😎," commented another.

While many fans praised Cunningham's Tres Leches-inspired fit, many showered love on the Fever guard.

"Omg she is bae now," wrote one fan.

"Ight I was runnin wit the joke on Caitlin. She's nice or whatever, but Sophie is actually BAD," announced another.

"I might really be a fan now," expressed a third.

"I like this chick!!" concluded a fourth.

Although Cunningham's pre-game fit had the fans reacting, the Fever were unable to take home the win in Vegas. The Aces secured a 89-81 victory, handing the Fever their second defeat in a row.

Sophie Cunningham reflects on gaining new fans after standing up for Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham became an overnight sensation amongst WNBA fans after she stood up for Caitlin Clark during a game against the Connecticut Sun. The guard was seen slamming Jacy Sheldon to the floor during the game after the Sun player poked Clark in the eye during the third quarter.

Speaking to the media during a practice session on Saturday, Cunningham was asked to give her thoughts on her newfound fame.

"It's cool. It's funny what people are attracted to. I am just trying to keep the main thing the main thing. That's basketball, winning games and standing up for my teammates," she explained (from 6:47 onwards).

Cunningham saw a massive surge in popularity after the Sun game, with the guard gaining 500,000 followers on TikTok and her jersey being sold out. Alternatively, the foul on Sheldon saw Cunningham ejected from the game and fined $400.

