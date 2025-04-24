New Mystics star Kiki Iriafen flashes sparkling smile as she shows off bejeweled dress

Kiki Iriafen was all smiles as she showed off her bejeweled dress that she wore for ESPN's 'Full Court Press' Season 2 New York premiere at the Hudson Square Theater on Wednesday. The newly drafted Washington Mystics shared a video of her rocking the black dress lined with strings of sparkling silver beads.

Iriafen flashes a sparkling smile as she shows off bejeweled dress (Image: @kikiiriafen IG)

Iriafen is already establishing herself as a style icon in the WNBA even before her debut in the league. She previously stunned at the 2025 WNBA Draft with a golden gown designed by Nigerian fashion designer Nneka Alexander.

The dress featured gold beading and embroidery, a sheer base fabric with intricate golden patterns, and a high slit on one side. Iriafen further enhanced the look with a golden clutch and heels, along with traditional orange Nigerian jewelry.

The dress came to life through the USC star's vision of honoring her Nigerian heritage. According to TMZ, Nneka Alexander was handpicked to bring it to life, and the design came together in just three sketches.

"It’s been a few months in the making, but I knew I really wanted to have my Nigerian culture incorporated in some way," Iriafen told WWD.

"We’ve been collaborating, going back and forth and just figuring out what the perfect Kiki dress would be. Something that’s showstopping, but also super true to me. And then she (Nneka) put all her flair on it and her expertise, and we came up with something super special."

Draped in gold, Kiki Iriafen was selected No. 4 by the Washington Mystics at the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Cameron Brink names Kiki Iriafen as 'Best Dressed' in WNBA Draft

In a recent episode of her podcast, "Straight to Cam," Cameron Brink named Kiki Iriafen as best dressed at the 2025 WNBA Draft. The LA Sparks star also noted that she may be biased towards her former Stanford teammate and appreciated how Iriafen highlighted her heritage with her outfit.

"I’m biased because we played together, but I think Kiki was best dressed," Brink said. "She looked Hollywood-glam and I loved that she went back to her heritage with her dress and her jewelry—she was glowing."

Kiki Iriafen will make her official debut for the Washington Mystics against the Atlanta Dream on May 16. However, fans will see her in action before that during the Mystics' preseason matchup against the Indiana Fever on May 2.

