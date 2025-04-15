New Nike ad toasting Paige Bueckers being drafted No. 1 overall has fans buzzing

Within an hour of Paige Bueckers being drafted first overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday, Nike released an ad toasting the UConn star's road ahead. With BigXthaPlug's 'Texas' playing in the background of the ad, Bueckers is seen entering a car and removing the rear-view mirror as the message reads "eyes ahead."
The ad left fans buzzing as they took to the comment section of the Instagram post to share their reactions:
"PAIGE BUCKETS INCOMING🔥🔥" a fan said.
"MY GOAT GON SAVE DALLAS SPORTS," another fan said.
Fans also shared their reactions to the ad on X, formerly Twitter:
"Paige in cowgirl era is coming 🔥" a fan said.
"paige got that texas energy now. no fear just fire moving forward," another fan said.
"Paige Bueckers is ready to make her mark in Texas! Big things ahead for her with the @DallasWings!" a fan said.
"nike and paige are suchhhhh a good duo," another fan said.
Paige Bueckers going No. 1 overall was no surprise after she led the UConn Huskies to the NCAA championship title earlier this month. Her addition to the Dallas Wings is expected to spark new life to the team that finished second-to-last in the previous season with a 9-31 record.
Paige Bueckers talks about a potential signature shoe and her experience working with Nike
During the press conference after the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday, Paige Bueckers was questioned about when fans can expect the star guard's potential signature shoe with Nike. In response, Bueckers shared that the topic has not yet been discussed with the brand.
"I have no idea," Bueckers said. "Based off staying in the moment, I haven't thought about those conversations nor have we started those, but there's a lot of people in line for that that deserve it as well. Whatever happens in the future, we'll see."
Further on, Bueckers shared that it has been a "great" experience working with Nike, highlighting their support for her and women's basketball. The UConn star also expressed gratitude to the brand for sticking with her when she was going through injuries during her collegiate career.
Paige Bueckers has been a part of the Nike family since 2023. In December 2024, she also became the first NIL university athlete to design and release a Nike Player Edition basketball sneaker.