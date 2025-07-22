  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty injury report: Latest on Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman's status for showdown vs Indiana Fever (July 22)

New York Liberty injury report: Latest on Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman's status for showdown vs Indiana Fever (July 22)

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Jul 22, 2025 10:30 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

The New York Liberty will return to action following the All-Star break with a highly anticipated matchup against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Ahead of the showdown at the Barclays Center, the Liberty received a huge boost. The team’s latest injury report features no players, signaling the return of Jonquel Jones to the lineup.

Ad

Jones has been sidelined for over a month due to injury. Her first setback came on June 5 against the Washington Mystics when she rolled her ankle after landing on Kiki Iriafen’s foot. She managed just six minutes of play, tallying three points and four rebounds before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Despite her early exit, the Liberty pulled off an 86-78 win.

Unfortunately, her return was short-lived. In only her second game back, on June 19 against the Phoenix Mercury, Jones sustained another injury. After playing just nine minutes, she was assisted off the floor due to a leg injury. The team later announced she would be out for 4 to 6 weeks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now fully recovered, Jones is expected to rejoin the lineup against Indiana. However, her return might come along with a minute restriction.

Jones' return is accompanied by Emma Meesseman’s debut for the New York Liberty. The Belgian national has completed her visa process and is set to suit up for her first WNBA appearance since the 2022 season.

With the team now at full strength, the Liberty will be expected to clinch a win and wrap the regular season series against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever 3-1.

Ad

Where to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever?

The New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever game will be available for live broadcast on ESPN. Fans can stream the game via the WNBA League Pass and the FUBO TV app/website (regional restrictions might apply).

The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. PT) on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications