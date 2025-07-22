New York Liberty injury report: Latest on Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman's status for showdown vs Indiana Fever (July 22)

The New York Liberty will return to action following the All-Star break with a highly anticipated matchup against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Ahead of the showdown at the Barclays Center, the Liberty received a huge boost. The team’s latest injury report features no players, signaling the return of Jonquel Jones to the lineup.
Jones has been sidelined for over a month due to injury. Her first setback came on June 5 against the Washington Mystics when she rolled her ankle after landing on Kiki Iriafen’s foot. She managed just six minutes of play, tallying three points and four rebounds before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Despite her early exit, the Liberty pulled off an 86-78 win.
Unfortunately, her return was short-lived. In only her second game back, on June 19 against the Phoenix Mercury, Jones sustained another injury. After playing just nine minutes, she was assisted off the floor due to a leg injury. The team later announced she would be out for 4 to 6 weeks.
Now fully recovered, Jones is expected to rejoin the lineup against Indiana. However, her return might come along with a minute restriction.
Jones' return is accompanied by Emma Meesseman’s debut for the New York Liberty. The Belgian national has completed her visa process and is set to suit up for her first WNBA appearance since the 2022 season.
With the team now at full strength, the Liberty will be expected to clinch a win and wrap the regular season series against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever 3-1.
Where to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever?
The New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever game will be available for live broadcast on ESPN. Fans can stream the game via the WNBA League Pass and the FUBO TV app/website (regional restrictions might apply).
The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. PT) on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.