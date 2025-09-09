  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sabrina Ionescu
  • New York Liberty receive massive Sabrina Ionescu injury update ahead of game against Washington Mystics (Sep. 9)

New York Liberty receive massive Sabrina Ionescu injury update ahead of game against Washington Mystics (Sep. 9)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 09, 2025 10:45 GMT
New York Liberty v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
New York Liberty receive massive Sabrina Ionescu injury update ahead of game against Washington Mystics (Sep. 9). (Image Source: Getty)

The New York Liberty will cross swords against the Washington Mystics in their penultimate regular-season game on Tuesday. For the first time since the beginning of the season, the Liberty will have their entire roster available for selection. Sabrina Ionescu will mark her return after missing four consecutive games due to a left toe injury.

Ad

Ionescu was a full participant in the Liberty’s practice on Monday and later confirmed her status for Tuesday’s game via an Instagram story.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The one-time WNBA champion last suited up for the Liberty on Aug. 25 in a game against the Connecticut Sun. In that outing, the star point guard scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out nine assists, recorded one steal and blocked one shot in 34 minutes. She shot 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.

The New York Liberty’s season has been marred by injuries and Sabrina Ionescu has been unlucky as well. The good news, however, is that the sharpshooter appears to have fully recovered ahead of the playoffs. More importantly, she will have two regular-season games to shake off any rust and find her rhythm before the Liberty begins its title defense.

Ad
Ad

Sabrina Ionescu has appeared in 36 games for the Liberty this season, averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She is shooting 40.0% from the floor, including 30.2% from beyond the arc.

How to watch New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics?

The New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics game will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Liberty vs. Mystics game will be broadcast live on Fox 5 New York (local) and Monumental Sports Network (local). Live streaming will be available on Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications