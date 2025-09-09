New York Liberty receive massive Sabrina Ionescu injury update ahead of game against Washington Mystics (Sep. 9)

The New York Liberty will cross swords against the Washington Mystics in their penultimate regular-season game on Tuesday. For the first time since the beginning of the season, the Liberty will have their entire roster available for selection. Sabrina Ionescu will mark her return after missing four consecutive games due to a left toe injury.Ionescu was a full participant in the Liberty’s practice on Monday and later confirmed her status for Tuesday’s game via an Instagram story.The one-time WNBA champion last suited up for the Liberty on Aug. 25 in a game against the Connecticut Sun. In that outing, the star point guard scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out nine assists, recorded one steal and blocked one shot in 34 minutes. She shot 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.The New York Liberty’s season has been marred by injuries and Sabrina Ionescu has been unlucky as well. The good news, however, is that the sharpshooter appears to have fully recovered ahead of the playoffs. More importantly, she will have two regular-season games to shake off any rust and find her rhythm before the Liberty begins its title defense.Sabrina Ionescu has appeared in 36 games for the Liberty this season, averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She is shooting 40.0% from the floor, including 30.2% from beyond the arc.How to watch New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics?The New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics game will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).The Liberty vs. Mystics game will be broadcast live on Fox 5 New York (local) and Monumental Sports Network (local). Live streaming will be available on Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).