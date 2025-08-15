Sabrina Ionescu shuts down fan’s bold “lesbian” theory with four words

Sabrina Ionescu married her husband, Hroniss Grasu, last March. The New York Liberty star dated her NFL player husband for four years before they took the next step in their relationship. When a fan boldly claimed that Ionescu was a &quot;lesbian,&quot; the Liberty star immediately shut her down with a perfect response.On Friday, a fan boldly claimed on TikTok that Ionescu liked women, and she had known that for years, even before the Liberty star arrived on the WNBA scene.&quot;This whole Sabrina Ionescu power straight thing is absolutely going to turn into her finally coming out as a lesbian,&quot; the fan said in the video. &quot;I have been aware of her for over a decade because I am same age her and we played AAU in the same circles, etc etc and from the very first moment I laid my eyes on her, I was like that's a lesbian. Also I also want her? (I didn't know I like girls yet).&quot;The fan also noted that Sabrina Ionescu's close relationship with Natasha Cloud extended beyond being teammates.&quot;But ever since this like power straight thing has become a thing in all of the videos and clips I see of her, especially the ones with [Cloud], I'm just like, 'I know something and I think you're starting to know something about yourself.'&quot;The fan ended the video with a bizarre offer for the WNBA star.&quot;I'm very excited for what's to come in the future. And Sabrina if you're ever questioning and you need someone to test out these theories with, I'm more than happy,&quot; she added before ending the video.Ionescu later shut down the fan with a quick response.&quot;I'm sorry but no lol,&quot; she responded.Sabrina Ionescu opens up about having her husband, Hroniss Gras,u through last seasonLast year was probably the best year in Sabrina Ionescu's life. The New York Liberty star won her first WNBA title, an Olympic gold medal, and also married her fiancé, Hroniss Grasu. From her WNBA season to her Olympic journey, Ionescu had her husband by her side the entire time. In March, Cosmopolitan spoke to Ionescu about having her husband's support throughout her journey in 2024.&quot;When we started dating, he was in the NFL, and I was starting in the WNBA,&quot; the Liberty star said. &quot;This was the first year he’s been with me for the whole journey. Having that steady presence through all the highs, lows, and stress made a huge difference. The Olympics was my first time on that stage, and having my husband—my rock—there meant everything. I couldn’t have had the year I did without him.&quot;Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu have been together for years. They made their relationship official in August 2021. Two years later, the couple got engaged in January 2023. The Liberty star later revealed that she initially thought she was going to a photoshoot for GQ.In March last year, Ionsecu and Grasu got married at Laguna Beach, California. Venessa Bryant and Satou Sabally highlighted the guests' list.