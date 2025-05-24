  • home icon
  • New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 24, 2025 17:17 GMT
The defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, visited the Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. One of the most anticipated games of the year didn't disappoint. The teams started the contest on a heater halfway through the first quarter, and the Liberty and Fever shot a combined 12 of 20.

The score was 14-13 in Liberty's favor as their frontcourt stars, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, scored six points each. Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston matched their score from Indiana's side. Caitlin Clark led the game in assists with four dimes in the first six minutes alone.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 24

New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTTOSTLBLKFGM3-PT FGFTM+/-
Leonie Fiebich000
Breanna Stewart611
Jonquel Jones620
Sabrina Ionescu002
Natasha Clould203
Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTTOSTLBLKFG3-PT FGFTM+/-
Lexie Hull210
Natasha Howard010
Aliyah Boston620
Kelsey Mitchell200
Caitlin Clark314
DeWanna Bonner000

Stats as of 4:24 mark in the first quarter

