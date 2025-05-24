New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, visited the Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. One of the most anticipated games of the year didn't disappoint. The teams started the contest on a heater halfway through the first quarter, and the Liberty and Fever shot a combined 12 of 20.

The score was 14-13 in Liberty's favor as their frontcourt stars, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, scored six points each. Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston matched their score from Indiana's side. Caitlin Clark led the game in assists with four dimes in the first six minutes alone.

This is a live article

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 24

New York Liberty player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST TO STL BLK FGM 3-PT FG FTM +/- Leonie Fiebich 0 0 0 Breanna Stewart 6 1 1 Jonquel Jones 6 2 0 Sabrina Ionescu 0 0 2 Natasha Clould 2 0 3

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST TO STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FTM +/- Lexie Hull 2 1 0 Natasha Howard 0 1 0 Aliyah Boston 6 2 0 Kelsey Mitchell 2 0 0 Caitlin Clark 3 1 4 DeWanna Bonner 0 0 0

Stats as of 4:24 mark in the first quarter

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More