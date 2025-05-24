New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 24 | WNBA 2025 Season 

The New York Liberty will head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday. The Liberty have hit the ground running after winning the first two games. The reigning champs have shown their quality by churning out wins despite missing Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

The Fever are not to be taken lightly as they have taken a big step forward this season. The team is putting more effort on defense and their offseason acquisitions are starting to mesh with the other starters. Caitlin Clark seems to be taking a step closer to her lofty ceiling with each game.

New York looks as strong as last season and while the Fever have shown improvements, they’re still far from competing with the reigning champs. As Indiana continues to build chemistry, the team might be able to go toe-to-toe with contenders like the Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and more.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Injury Reports May 24

New York Liberty injury report

The Liberty have all the best players available for Saturday’s game against the Fever. However, as per their injury report, Raquel Carrera, Ivana Dojkic, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Seehia Ridard and Annika Soltau are all out and will not return this season.

Fever injury report

On the other hand, the Fever only have to adjust for the absence of Kristy Wallace, who is also out for the season.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 24

Expand Tweet

New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

The New York Liberty are expected to start Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones.

Starters 2nd 3rd Sabrina Ionescu Marin Johannes Rebekah Gardner Natasha Cloud Marquesha Davis Jaylyn Sherrod Breanna Stewart Kennedy Burke

Leonie Fiebich Isabelle Harrison

Jonquel Jones Nyara Sabally



Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Fever are expected to start Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.

Starters 2nd 3rd Kelsey Mitchell Sydney Colson Sophie Cunningham Caitlin Clark Lexie Hull Bree Hall DeWanna Bonner Damiris Dantas Jillian Alleyne Natasha Howard Brianna Turner

Aliyah Boston Makayla Timpson



