New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 14 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup 

The New York Liberty will travel to Indianapolis on Saturday as they face the Indiana Fever in the Commissioner's Cup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the previous game ending in a 90-88 win for the Liberty.

The intra-conference game will be an interesting one as the NY Liberty (9-0) look to continue their unbeaten streak in the league. On the other hand, the Fever (4-5) lost their previous game to the Atlanta Dream and will be hoping for a quick turnaround. With the Minnesota Lynx losing their unbeaten streak against the Storm on Thursday, the Fever will be looking to do the same against the Liberty.

Furthermore, Indiana has been handed a significant boost, as Caitlin Clark is expected to make her return from injury against the Liberty. Incidentally, Clark's last appearance in the league came against New York on May 23, before being ruled out with a quadriceps injury. Her return should serve as a huge motivation for the Fever, as they look to turn around their season.

The reigning champions will likely prove to be a difficult opposition. In their last game, they defeated the Chicago Sky 85-66 with Sabrina Ionescu recording 23 points and seven assists. The win saw them occupy the top seed in the regular season standings, while they elevated their Commissioner's Cup record to 3-0.

Alternatively, the Fever (2-1) could equal Liberty's record in the In-season tournament with a win. With Clark back in the lineup, Indiana will believe it can upset the champions.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: injury report

New York Liberty injury report

The NY Liberty could be without center Jonquel Jones for the upcoming game, as she is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Furthermore, forward Leonie Fiebich is out for the game as she joins the German National team for the upcoming EuroBasket tournament.

Indiana Fever injury report

The Indiana Fever should welcome Clark back to the starting five, but will see DeWanna Bonner replace her on the injury list. The forward is expected to miss the game due to personal reasons.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

New York Liberty Starting Lineup and Depth Charts

The Liberty starting five should see Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Breanna Stewart, Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally start for the game against the Fever.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Natasha Cloud Marquesha Davis Rebekah Gardner SG Sabrina Ionescu Marine Johannes Jaylyn Sherrod SF Breanna Stewart Isabelle Harrison PF Kennedy Burke C Nyara Sabally

Indiana Fever Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Fever starting five should feature Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull as the guards, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson as the forwards and Aliyah Boston as the center.

Starters 2nd 3rd Caitlin Clark Kelsey Mitchell Lexie Hull Sophie Cunningham Aari McDonald Sydney Colson Natasha Howard Brianna Turner Aliyah Boston Makayla Timpson Damiris Dantas

