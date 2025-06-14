  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 14 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup 

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 14 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup 

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jun 14, 2025 08:43 GMT
May 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball while New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball while New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The New York Liberty will travel to Indianapolis on Saturday as they face the Indiana Fever in the Commissioner's Cup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the previous game ending in a 90-88 win for the Liberty.

The intra-conference game will be an interesting one as the NY Liberty (9-0) look to continue their unbeaten streak in the league. On the other hand, the Fever (4-5) lost their previous game to the Atlanta Dream and will be hoping for a quick turnaround. With the Minnesota Lynx losing their unbeaten streak against the Storm on Thursday, the Fever will be looking to do the same against the Liberty.

Furthermore, Indiana has been handed a significant boost, as Caitlin Clark is expected to make her return from injury against the Liberty. Incidentally, Clark's last appearance in the league came against New York on May 23, before being ruled out with a quadriceps injury. Her return should serve as a huge motivation for the Fever, as they look to turn around their season.

also-read-trending Trending

The reigning champions will likely prove to be a difficult opposition. In their last game, they defeated the Chicago Sky 85-66 with Sabrina Ionescu recording 23 points and seven assists. The win saw them occupy the top seed in the regular season standings, while they elevated their Commissioner's Cup record to 3-0.

Alternatively, the Fever (2-1) could equal Liberty's record in the In-season tournament with a win. With Clark back in the lineup, Indiana will believe it can upset the champions.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: injury report

New York Liberty injury report

The NY Liberty could be without center Jonquel Jones for the upcoming game, as she is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Furthermore, forward Leonie Fiebich is out for the game as she joins the German National team for the upcoming EuroBasket tournament.

Indiana Fever injury report

The Indiana Fever should welcome Clark back to the starting five, but will see DeWanna Bonner replace her on the injury list. The forward is expected to miss the game due to personal reasons.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

New York Liberty Starting Lineup and Depth Charts

The Liberty starting five should see Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Breanna Stewart, Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally start for the game against the Fever.

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGNatasha CloudMarquesha DavisRebekah Gardner
SGSabrina IonescuMarine JohannesJaylyn Sherrod
SFBreanna StewartIsabelle Harrison
PFKennedy Burke
CNyara Sabally

Indiana Fever Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Fever starting five should feature Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull as the guards, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson as the forwards and Aliyah Boston as the center.

Starters2nd3rd
Caitlin ClarkKelsey Mitchell
Lexie HullSophie CunninghamAari McDonald
Sydney Colson
Natasha HowardBrianna Turner
Aliyah BostonMakayla TimpsonDamiris Dantas
About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications