New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 15)

A rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals will happen on Saturday as the New York Liberty visit the Las Vegas Aces. The last time the Liberty were on the same floor as their opponents, A’ja Wilson and Co. celebrated the 2023 championship in Brooklyn. Breanna Stewart and her teammates, who surely still remember that moment, will be looking for some payback.

Unlike their visitors, who have just lost two games this season, the Aces have struggled of late. The back-to-back defending champs are 1-3 in their last four games, including a 96-92 loss to the stuttering LA Sparks. Las Vegas will have to be at its best when they host the Liberty.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Michelob ULTRA Arena will host the game between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. ABC will air the game as it happens on national TV while streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Injury reports

New York Liberty injury report

The Liberty have a clean bill of health heading into their game against the Aces. Coach Sandy Brondello will have everyone available on the roster for the said showdown.

Las Vegas Aces injury report

Kierstan Bell, who has played just one game for the Aces this season, will be in street clothes again due to a right leg injury. Everyone else is ready to go for coach Becky Hammon.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups and depth charts

Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated duel, here’s a look at the starting lineups and depth charts of both teams

New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd PG Sabrina Ionescu Courtney Vandersloot Ivana Dojkic SG Jonquel Jones Marquesha Davis SF Kayla Thornton Leonie Fiebich PF Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Kennedy Burke Nyara Sabally C Breanna Stewart

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jackie Young Sydney Colson SG Kelsey Plum Tiffany Hayes Kate Martin SF Alysha Clark Emma Cannon PF A'ja Wilson C Kiah Stokes Megan Gustafson

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Key matchups

A’ja Wilson vs Breanna Stewart

A’ja Wilson against Breanna Stewart has to be the matchup to watch out for on Saturday. The two have won the MVP award in three of the past four seasons. Some WNBA insiders insist Wilson was robbed of the recognition last year but made it for it by grabbing the Finals MVP.

Wilson and Stewart are again contenders for the highest individual regular season award this year. Whoever gets the upper hand in the showdown might determine the winner between the two teams.

Sabrina Ionescu vs Kelsey Plum

Another marquee one-on-one battle to keep an eye on will be the Sabrina Ionescu-Kelsey Plum tussle. Ionescu shot 44.8% from deep last season, a figure that has dropped to 34.8% in 2024. If Plum can keep her from getting a groove, the Aces will have a big chance to win.

Jonquel Jones vs Alysha Clark

An underrated showdown that basketball diehards should also closely watch is this matchup. Clark, one of the WNBA’s best defenders, may have to take on Jonquel Jones, who is playing her best year since winning the MVP in 2021.

Jones is also no slouch on the defensive end so who she will guard will also be an important duel. She may even spend time shadowing A’ja Wilson.

Also read: No Caitlin Clark as A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart headline Team USA roster for Paris Olympics: Report