New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Head-to-Head, Last 5 Games and More | 2025 WNBA Playoffs, First-Round

The WNBA's regular season has finally come to an end, and the defending champions, the New York Liberty, have found their first postseason competitors in the Phoenix Mercury.

Both New York and Phoenix had great runs this season. They were competitive and efficient in their matchups, racking up wins to finish in the top five of the standings. Liberty finished the regular season holding the No. 5 place in the WNBA standings with a 27-17 record, while the Mercury wrapped up their season at No. 4 with a 27-17 record.

This year's playoff is the third time New York and Phoenix will face each other. So let us take a look at the historic rivalry between the two teams.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Head-to-Head

New York and Phoenix have always attracted some of the best talents in the WNBA. They are regarded as some elite franchises that provide their players with the best facilities and build championship-winning rosters.

New York vs Phoenix games are highly competitive and often leave the fans satisfied with a great basketball display. According to Stathead, the two franchises have gone against each other a total of 69 times in regular-season games.

New York walks away with a marginal win in the regular season head-to-head record as they boast a 35-34 record against Phoenix. However, the postseason is an entirely different story. The Mercury holds the upper hand in games that matter the most.

According to Stathead, the Mercury holds a 2-1 record against New York in the postseason.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Last 5 Games

New York is entering the postseason with winning momentum. They have secured three wins in their last five games. On the other hand, Phoenix has an opposite result. They won the first two games of their last five regular-season matchups but have lost the last three games.

However, in their last five games against the Liberty, the Mercury have secured three wins. Their latest game was on Aug. 30, where Phoenix secured a blowout win with an 80-63 scoreline.

Where to watch the New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury series?

The Phoenix Mercury vs the New York Liberty first-round series will begin on Sunday. The first game in the series will tip off at 5:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on ESPN via their television set or stream it online on ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

