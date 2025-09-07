Liberty's Isabelle Harrison shuts down pregnancy rumors after TikTok video sparks speculation

New York Liberty player Isabelle Harrison shut down pregnancy rumors on social media. After a video of Harrison and her girlfriend, Natasha Cloud, went viral on the internet, fans started wondering if the Liberty forward was expecting.A TikTok video from Cloud was reposted on X, where the couple sat in a car and lip-synced to a viral trend. In the video, Harrison claimed that she was a mom, but Cloud joked that she was a &quot;mamacita.&quot; When the former again claimed that she was a mom, Cloud hilariously asked if Harrison was a mom to dogs.Hours later, a fan on X posted in speculation, asking if Isabelle Harrison was pregnant. The Liberty player responded with a series of question marks.However, LA Sparks star Dearica Hamby quickly jumped in with a reply, showing her amusement.&quot;😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 least it's someone else now,&quot; Hamby wrote.Dearica Hamby is a mother of two children. She has an eight-year-old daughter, Amaya, and a two-year-old son, Legend, with husband Alonzo Nelson-Ododa.However, the Liberty star quickly shut down the rumor in her next reply.&quot;we’re not doing this Dearica 😂,&quot; Harrison wrote.Natasha Cloud also entered the conversation.&quot;Papis up^. I’ve been focused😈😏,&quot; she wrote.Earlier this year, Cloud and Harrison had revealed that they were buying a house together.Natasha Cloud reveals GF Isabelle Harrison's wholesome message before All-Star Skill ChallengeIsabelle Harrison and Natasha Cloud made their relationship public earlier this year, when the former joined the New York Liberty. Since then, they have become one of the most loved couples in the WNBA.Before her viral Q&amp;A segment with WAG Talk, Cloud and Harrison shared a wholesome moment after the 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge in July. Cloud won the challenge, defeating Erica Wheeler in the last stage. She won $57,575 in prizes.After the win, Cloud revealed that she and Isabelle Harrison were buying a house.&quot;This mama over here told me I better win today for a down payment on a house. So baby, you gonna get that house.&quot;We're really thankful for where our journeys have brought us and our careers brought us and this is just the next step. So yeah, this is going to be money well spent,&quot; Cloud added.Natasha Cloud has previously revealed that when she met Isabelle Harrison, she was coming out of the most difficult phase of her personal life. Since then, Cloud has been on cloud nine.