WNBA legend Sue Bird’s fiancée, Megan Rapinoe, shared her feelings on the infamous Taylor Swift conspiracy theory ahead of Kansas City’s AFC Championship match. The pop star has been the subject of countless conspiracy theories from music and the NFL world.

With her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, chasing an unprecedented three-peat, the speculation is only heating up. One of the theories doing the rounds on social media is that the music superstar could influence NFL referees' decisions on the field.

On Thursday's episode of her podcast "A Touch More with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe," the soccer legend bought into the theory that Swift might be making the calls.

“There was a playoff game happening in the NFL and I’m imagining Taylor (Swift) being like, ‘Nobody knows this, but the NFL is paying me to do all the play-calls for the Chiefs this year'," Rapinoe said while narrating the viral Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift meetup.

“It’s actually me talking to Patrick Mahomes. Nobody knows, everyone’s gonna freak out,“ she continued. “That’s what I think — that’s a conspiracy theory that I think kind of makes sense. She’s at a lot of the games and they keep winning. She probably could call the plays…. Pass it to my mans, that’s what I’m thinking.” (1:02 onwards)

This comes after the Chiefs booked their place in their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game Saturday, beating the Houston Texans 23-14 at Arrowhead. The officials made controversial calls that favored Kansas City. The Texans received eight penalties for 82 yards, while the Chiefs received only four penalties for 29 yards.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe discuss the possibility of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce attending a WNBA game

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark celebrate during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. (Credits: Getty)

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark broke the internet after they were spotted together at last week’s NFL game. The Fever star has repeatedly admitted that Swift is one of her favorite artists and has attended several 'Eras Tour' concerts over the past two years.

So, when the WNBA Rookie of the Year was spotted chatting enchantingly with the pop star, many wondered if this could be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe discussed this topic during a segment of their podcast episode Thursday. When Rapinoe asked if this was the first sign of Taylor Swift coming to a WNBA game, the Seattle legend left no doubt in her answer, suggesting that it is indeed a possibility.

Yeah, zero doubt, Sue Bird said. “I totally, without a doubt, believe that Taylor and Travis will be coming through to a Fever game. I think there’s a mutual respect." (1:55 onwards)

Travis Kelce has also mentioned on the Jan. 2 episode of his podcast "New Heights" that he and his pop megastar girlfriend could be attending one of the Indiana Fever games in the upcoming season.

