Nika Muhl dons "Visa Approved" T-shirt ahead of highly awaited WNBA debut vs Caitlin Clark and Fever 

Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl was set to make her WNBA debut on Wednesday at home against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. And she made sure everybody took notice by wearing a "Visa-Approved" T-shirt for her pre-game attire.

The 14th overall pick in this year's WNBA draft out of the University of Connecticut, 23-year-old Muhl, who is a Croatian citizen, faced U.S. work visa issues, forcing her to miss Seattle's first four games.

As per The Gazette, the former UConn guard failed to receive her P-1 visa, which is issued for most international athletes, on time. Early this week, however, her visa was approved, opening the door for the start of her WNBA journey.

Nika Muhl is set to play her first game against the Fever and collegiate rival Clark, the top overall pick in this year's draft from the University of Iowa.

Muhl played four years with the Huskies in college, finishing her career with averages of 5.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals. In 2022 and 2023, she was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

Nika Muhl looking forward to matchup with Caitlin Clark in her first WNBA game

Former UConn star Nika Muhl made her WNBA debut on Wednesday after visa issues and she was going up against a familiar foe in Caitlin Clark, which she said she was looking forward to.

Muhl's Seattle Storm was to host Clark and the Indiana Fever in a home game at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Ahead of her highly anticipated matchup with Clark in the pros, Nika Muhl had some good-natured message for her college rival in a video shared by sports media personality LaChina Robinson.

She said:

"Caitlin, my girl, I missed you so much. I love you. Hopefully, we both make the team. And I can't wait to see you and play against you, man."

She went on to say that she would try to defend Clark the best way she could, including not allowing the sharpshooting guard to heave her vaunted logo 3s, saying:

"No logo 3s against me! No logo 3s. Love you, Caitlin."

Muhl would aim to help the Storm find consistency in winning, after opening their WNBA campaign with a 1-3 card, with their lone win so far coming at the expense of the Washington Mystics, 84-75, on Sunday,

The Fever, meanwhile, have yet to win a game after four games. Clark has been leading the charge for her team, with norms of 17 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds per game in 31 minutes of play.