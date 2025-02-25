Nika Muhl drops 1-word reaction to former teammate Paige Bueckers' chic magazine feature

On Tuesday, Nika Muhl reacted in one word to Paige Bueckers' latest achievement. The UConn Huskies star made the GQ Sports magazine cover, and the magazine shared the cover picture on its Instagram account.

The post's caption featured a brief description of the content of the Bueckers' edition of GQ Sports.

"With elite skills, massive NIL deals, and an army of TikTok stans, UConn’s Paige Bueckers embodies the excitement — and the unprecedented power — of the new era of women’s basketball," the post said.

Nika Muhl expressed her thoughts in the comments section of the post.

"Wowza," Muhl wrote.

Muhl comments on Bueckers GQ Sports cover. (Credits: @gqsports/Instagram)

The magazine's cover picture featured Muhl sitting on a chair and striking a pose while wearing a beige two-piece suit. She had a camo cap on her head and wore transparent sunglasses to complete her fit.

Bueckers is one of the biggest names in college basketball right now. She is the number one prospect for the upcoming 2025 WNBA draft. Muhl played with Bueckers at the Huskies from 2020 to 2024.

Muhl had a great college basketball career. She was twice named Big East Defensive Player of the Year. In 2024, she entered the WNBA draft and the Seattle Storm drafted her as the 14th pick.

Paige Bueckers drops a two-word reaction to Nika Muhl's stunning fits

On Tuesday, Paige Bueckers reacted in two words to Nika Muhl's stunning outfits. On Thursday, League Fits shared pictures of the Seattle Storm star in different outfits on Instagram. The post's caption described Muhl's thoughts on her fashion sense.

"I like to think of fashion as a set of rules that i don’t like to follow," the caption read.

Bueckers expressed her thoughts on Muhl's outfits in the comments section.

"Twin fitted," Bueckers commented.

Bueckers comments on Muhl's outfits on IG. (Credits: @leaguefits/Instagram)

Muhl had a decent run in her rookie season with the Seattle Storm. She primarily stayed on the bench and observed the veterans do the job. She played only 16 games with an average game time of 3.6 minutes.

After the WNBA entered the offseason, Muhl went to play for Besiktas in the Turkish Super League. However, she tore her ACL in her debut game for the Turkish team. The Strom guard is now preparing for the new WNBA season while rehabbing her injury.

