  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “Look how excited she is to see me”: Paige Bueckers adores Sarah Strong for cute look towards UConn’s #5 on court

“Look how excited she is to see me”: Paige Bueckers adores Sarah Strong for cute look towards UConn’s #5 on court

By Koby del Rosario
Modified Feb 25, 2025 10:30 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Women
Paige Bueckers in the win over Butler. - Source: Zach Bolinger, Getty

The UConn Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, recorded their fifth straight victory in convincing fashion on Saturday, Feb. 22. Playing away, the No. 5-ranked team in the country defeated the unranked Butler Bulldogs by a remarkable 49 points, 86-47, gaining momentum towards their goal of reclaiming the national championship.

Ad

Bueckers led the way with a game-high 23 points on an efficient 10-for-16 shooting clip, to go along with two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 34 minutes of action. Meanwhile, freshman standout Sarah Strong supplemented her senior star with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, to go along with nine boards, five dimes, two swipes and two blocks in 31 minutes logged.

As the two leading scorers of the squad celebrated their conference win, Bueckers took to her Instagram story to share a carousel post by freelance photographer Bri Lewerke. Lewerke had compiled several candid photos from UConn's triumph, including a picture of Bueckers and Strong in slide seven of 20.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This captured the attention of the fourth-year sensation, who reposted it with the caption:

"Look how excited she is to see me," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Here is Bueckers' most recent Instagram story:

(image credits: @paigebueckers on Instagram)
(image credits: @paigebueckers on Instagram)

The Geno Auriemma-coached squad are aiming for a return to the top of women's college basketball in March, nearly nine years after their last national title in 2016. Bueckers, likely in her final collegiate season, and the rising star Strong are determined to end the drought.

Ad

With team morale on a positive trajectory, UConn appears poised for a deep run in the 2024-2025 national tournament. They currently boast an undefeated Big East record of 16-0 and an impressive overall standing of 25-3.

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong recently earned Big East weekly honors

Ad

Before the lop-sided victory over the Butler Bulldogs, both Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong received Big East conference honors for their stellar play in the past week. Bueckers was named Big East Player of the Week once again, while Strong earned another Freshman of the Week nod.

This season, Bueckers is leading the Huskies with averages of 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per contest. Strong is tallying 15.9 points, 8.0 boards, 3.4 dimes, 2.2 swipes and 1.4 blocks a game, positioning herself as the next great UConn star.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी