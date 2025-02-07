“It’s unusual”: Geno Auriemma details Kim Caldwell’s “different” tactic that wore down UConn vs Tennessee 

After No. 19-ranked Tennessee secured an 80-76 upset victory over No. 5-ranked UConn on Thursday, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma praised Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, saying her distinctive coaching approach presented challenges for UConn.

Kim Caldwell’s tactic of substituting four to five players at a time caught Auriemma’s attention. He noted how this unusual approach kept Tennessee’s energy high and forced UConn to adjust constantly throughout the game.

“Tonight, watching them, they obviously have a style of play that’s a little bit different than what you normally see,” Auriemma said. “Anytime you can be different, I think that sets you apart."

"People have to prepare for you a little bit differently than they do for everybody else. It’s unusual for somebody to sub five or four players at a time, and I think it takes some getting used to.”

Despite UConn’s efforts to counter the strategy, a brief lapse in the third quarter proved costly. Geno Auriemma highlighted how Tennessee’s aggressive bursts of energy during those moments shifted the game’s momentum.

“You just need a couple-minute spurt, and it can change the game,” Auriemma said. “Except for a three-minute or two-minute stretch in the third quarter, I thought we handled it great."

"The pressure wasn’t an issue, but that’s the beauty of playing like that. The way the game is, you have to keep your composure against them, and I think she does a great job of forcing you to adapt to them.”

Geno Auriemma also acknowledged the challenges of playing in Tennessee’s hostile environment, crediting Caldwell for turning the Volunteers into a more formidable opponent in recent years. Caldwell’s innovative coaching style and Tennessee’s execution handed UConn a rare loss in their storied rivalry.

Geno Auriemma speaks out on Paige Bueckers' struggles after UConn loss

The UConn Huskies suffered a rare defeat Thursday, falling to Tennessee in their first loss to the Volunteers since 2007. The defeat dropped UConn to 21-3 on the season. UConn star guard Paige Bueckers, widely regarded as one of the best players in college basketball, struggled by her standards.

Bueckers managed 14 points but shot just 5-for-16 while adding eight assists and four rebounds.

Though Bueckers entered her presumed final college season as a top contender for AP National Player of the Year, her performance in big games has drawn criticism, with some suggesting her season average of 19 points per game falls short of expectations.

After the game, UConn coach Geno Auriemma addressed the media with frank comments about the Huskies’ performance, specifically calling for more from his star players.

"The bottom line is we have some players on our team that are supposed to be our best players,” Auriemma said. “And they've got to play better. That’s all there is to it."

When asked directly about Bueckers’ struggles in high-pressure games, Auriemma was candid:

"It’s a real kind of conundrum,” Auriemma said. “Paige wants the ball in her hands all the time, then when they trap her, she doesn’t want the ball in her hands. So, we try to get her moving without the ball, and it’s so-so."

"We’ve got to come to some sort of definitive thing here,” Auriemma said. “How we’re gonna handle it. But right now, it’s not the winning edge for sure."

Geno Auriemma's Huskies have a chance to regroup before their matchup against Providence on Sunday. However, their toughest challenge looms on Feb. 16, when they face No. 2 South Carolina.

