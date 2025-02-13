Nika Muhl drops 5-word reaction to emotional UConn return

Nika Muhl returned to UConn on Wednesday to watch the Huskies dominate St. John's 78-40 at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Muhl dropped a five-word reaction to being back on campus, spending time with longtime coach Geno Auriemma and the rest of the team.

In a post on her Instagram stories, the Seattle Storm guard shared an image of herself speaking to Auriemma on the sidelines before the game. Muhl played four seasons at UConn, becoming the program's all-time leader in assists. She's also one of the most beloved players in school history due to her tenacity on the court.

"So happy to be home," Muhl captioned the post.

Nika Muhl shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @nika.muhl)

Nika Muhl still had a lot of love for UConn, with fans cheering for her during the game. Muhl was interviewed courtside by SNY's Chelsea Sherrod and asked if she felt weird being back at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion as a spectator, not a player.

"To be honest, it doesn't," Muhl said. "I feel like I never left. I feel like only a couple weeks ago, I had that realization that I'm actually not here anymore. So it feels like I'm on the bench and not playing. (Coach Geno) benched me, that's what it feels like."

The 23-year-old guard added that she continues to watch UConn games as much as possible. She doesn't have the means to watch it live when back home in Croatia, but always allots time to see highlights from the Huskies. She's also sad to watch basketball at the moment because of her injury.

Nika Muhl tore her ACL and meniscus during her debut for Besiktas in Turkey. She finished her first game overseas with 11 points, three rebounds and nine assists. She underwent surgery and will likely miss the entire 2025 WNBA season.

Nika Muhl on what's the main difference between college and pro basketball

Nika Muhl on what's the main difference between college and pro basketball. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking with teammate Sami Whitcomb on the Seattle Storm's "Dig Deep" podcast on YouTube, Nika Muhl revealed the main difference she had to adjust to in the WNBA. Muhl took losses hard when she was at UConn, but it wasn't the same thing when she turned pro.

"The most surprising thing was how quickly you have to move on from a loss and get ready for the next game," Muhl said. "In college, I'd be depressed for a week. Nobody's hanging out with nobody. We wouldn't talk to each other for days, and you didn't want to look the coaches in the eyes. But in the WNBA, it's just onto the next one."

Muhl is expected to continue her recovery this upcoming season and be present on the Seattle Storm bench.

