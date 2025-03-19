"No interest watching her" - Patrick Bet David slams Caitlin Clark's comments on 'white privilege', says NBA sees 'loss-making WNBA' as marketing tool

Businessman and podcaster Patrick Bet David slammed Caitlin Clark and her 'white privilege' speech in the latest episode of his podcast. On Tuesday's episode of Valuetainmnet, David expressed his thoughts on the WNBA and its value for the NBA.

During one segment, David expressed his disappointment in Clark for making her 'white privilege' speech. Moreover, he also mentioned his loss of interest in watching the Indiana Fever star after learning about her speech.

"I have no interest watching her now after the comments that she made, zero interest in watching her," David said. (11:50)

"The Academy" author said he found Caitlin Clark exciting to watch and was inclined to defend her. He emphasized that the Fever star was a player who could have pulled in the interest of an audience similar to him, and he had plans to see the Fever guard with his two daughters.

However, after learning about Clark's statements for TIME Magazine last year, David said he had lost all motivation to root for the guard.

The podcaster and businessman also talked about the strife between the WNBA and the players. However, he presented a different perspective, claiming that the women's league is nothing more than a marketing prop for the parent organization.

"You know how the NBA views the WNBA? It's marketing dollars," David said. (11:25)

David said that the NBA views the WNBA as a marketing channel just to seem noble in regard to diversity and inclusion, given that he alleged the W operates at a loss.

What is Caitlin Clark's 'white privilege' speech?

Caitlin Clark took the basketball world by storm since her debut in the WNBA last year. She broke several records, won numerous accolades, ended her rookie season as the Rookie of the Year and was named TIME Athlete of the Year.

In her interview with TIME in December, Clark talked about her career and showered emphasis on the upliftment of black athletes in the league. She mentioned the role of her 'white privilege' in her achievements.

"I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Caitlin Clark told TIME magazine. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been black players. This league has kind of been built on them.

"The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important."

She named Maya Moore as her inspiration as a young player and asked the people to elevate black women playing in the league.

