"No one can guard her": Kelsey Plum drops resounding statement on $338,056 star after Sparks end Fever's win streak

LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum backed teammate Rickea Jackson on Sunday after her performance at Crypto.com Arena. The $338,056 star helped snap the Indiana Fever’s five-game winning streak with a decisive contribution.Underdog WNBA shared Plum’s comments about Jackson on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the game.&quot;When she gets it in her mind that she's just gonna put it on the floor and go to the basket, no one can guard her,&quot; Plum said.The All-Star’s remarks came after Rickea Jackson posted 25-plus points in consecutive games. She scored 27 in the Sparks’ 108-106 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday before adding 25 against the Fever on Tuesday to end their five-game streak.Indiana entered their game against the Sparks as the league’s most in-form team. Amid a four-game road trip, the Fever secured wins over the Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm before falling to Los Angeles. The victory marked the Sparks’ third over Indiana this season, keeping them unbeaten against the Eastern Conference team.Meanwhile, Rickea Jackson continues to step up for the Sparks. The sophomore has appeared in 22 of 28 games this season, averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 42.3%. She had a strong night against the Fever on Tuesday, shooting 55.6% overall and 60.0% from beyond the arc.After their win over the Fever, the Sparks host the Connecticut Sun at home, as they hope to win three games in a row.Kelsey Plum's hilarious response to Rickea Jackson trash-talking Natasha Howard during Fever gameThe LA Sparks notched u[ their third win over the Indiana Fever this season on Tuesday, securing a 100-91 victory. The game was an entertaining one, but it also had some heated moments, including a standout exchange between Rickea Jackson and Natasha Howard that drew attention.Kelsey Plum provided a hilarious response to their war of words while discussing the game during the post-game interview.&quot;It was a great win, and that’s something I think we talked a lot about,&quot; Kelsey Plum said. &quot;Rickea wasn’t doing anything other than what she normally does. It's funny like, as a player, you’re competing. You make a tough bucket, you look at em, and let em know she’s from Detroit.&quot; (0:31 onwards)The guard's witty response drew loud laughter from both the media and Rickea Jackson, who was seated beside her on the stage.