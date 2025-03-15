"No one does it like team Vinyl" - Aliyah Boston reacts to Vinyl BC's unique album drop ahead of Unrivaled semifinals

The Vinyl BC will be playing in the Unrivaled league’s first-ever playoffs after finishing as the fourth seed with a 5-9 win-loss record after the regular season. With their inclusion in the playoff picture, Vinyl dropped an album-themed team graphic ahead of their semifinals clash against the top-seed Lunar Owls.

Ad

Aliyah Boston was one of the first players to react to their unique album drop on Instagram, hyping up the team for their clash against the No. 1 Lunar Owls, who have only lost once during the regular season.

“No one does it like team vinyl,” Boston wrote as she reposted the team graphic to her IG story on Friday.

Aliyah Boston's IG story

The graphic showed the entire team, including Boston, Rae Burrell, Jordin Canada, Arike Ogunbowale, Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard.

Ad

Trending

In their Instagram post, the team said that the players have been waiting for this moment and that they are to finish the job in the Unrivaled playoffs.

“The wait is over. The album is here. Every moment has built up to this point. Now we go finish the job. Vinyl still spinning. 🎶,” the Vinyl squad captioned.

Ad

Boston played 13 games in the Unrivaled season, averaging 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Rhyne Howard is leading the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game, on top of 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Aliyah Boston says her defensive game improved in the Unrivaled league

The Unrivaled league, a 3-on-3 full-court competition, has introduced a new way for WNBA players to play the game. For Aliyah Boston, the tournament helped her to be a better defensive player.

Ad

Talking to the Indianapolis Star, Boston said that the league forced them to step up in their individual defensive capabilities, considering the court space games had.

"I think there’s just a lot of space on the floor, so as individuals, it’s making sure we’re guarding our own, because it’s going to be hard. You can’t really pack the paint, because everyone has the capability of shooting the 3 and shooting it well, so it’s just making sure you’re able to guard your own,” she said.

Ad

Boston was the 2023 top overall pick for the Indiana Fever. In her second season, she played a key role in complementing Fever star Caitlin Clark as they steered the team to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Boston will now enter her third season in the WNBA as the Fever gears up their roster with veterans such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham.

The 23-year-old Boston averaged 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game last season for the Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback